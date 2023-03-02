MARYVILLE, Mo. — During its meeting last week, the Maryville R-II Board of Education recognized its Teacher and Staff of the Year awardees at the central office.
Phil Stone, high school science teacher and Project Lead the Way sponsor, was named Teacher of the Year. Valerie Clements, middle school office manager, received honors as Support Staffer of the Year.
Teachers and staff members recognized received a check for $100 from the R-II Educational Foundation. They are listed below by building:
- Maryville Early Childhood Center: Jill Auten, preschool teacher/Wendy Miller, paraprofessional
- Eugene Field Elementary: Jamie Buholt, second grade teacher/Jennifer McDowell, social worker
- Maryville Middle School: Mackenzie Gydesen, eighth grade special education/Valerie Clements, office manager
- Maryville High School: Phil Stone, science teacher/Lou Akkouche, custodian
- Northwest Technical School: Ron Wiederholt, auto body teacher/Gib Hall, custodian and Shelly Stiens, secretary
“We’ve got people from all types of jobs that help our students,” said Superintendent Logan Lightfoot. “...We’ve got some truly great professionals that help our kids every single day, so I want to thank each and every single one of you.”
Calendar
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told the board that he would like to “pump the brakes” on the 2023-2024 district calendar in order to work some more items out.
“I’m not comfortable at this point that we’re ready,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz explained that it will be a fairly typical year, but with additional time built into each day, so the number of days in the year is likely to change.
After realizing a problem with his email, Klotz said he received feedback from around nine staff members on a number of issues regarding the calendar.
Lightfoot said they’re looking to add more time to the elementary schedule. The district is also still working on some transportation issues.
“We want to make sure that it will be good for kids and adults alike,” Lightfoot said.
He said they will make it an action item for the March 15 meeting.
Other news
- Board members approved the 2023-2024 nonresident tuition rate at $12,454.70, which is based on the prior year average student expenditure of the same amount. In the same motion the board approved setting the NTS tuition at a rate no less than the per-pupil cost of the program, around $2,000.
- The board also set before- and after-school child care fees at $3 per hour that students attend and a $25 enrollment fee. The summer school GO program fee was set at $60 for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
- Board members approved several staffing changes including adding a parent education per visit job duty, closing all extra-duty athletic trainer positions, changing a job duty title from Teacher – At Risk to Teacher – Interventionist, adding a part-time science teacher at the high school, closing a part-time French teacher position at the high school, adding a full time interventionist at the elementary school, and adding a part-time special education teacher at the MECC.
- The board approved an updated salary schedule for additional assigned duty pay. This updated the Parents as Teachers pay per visit. The pay is $45 for a non-high need family visit and $70 for a high-need family visit.
- Lightfoot told the board that North Central Missouri College is planning to vacate its space at the NTS building to move its nursing classes to the Savannah campus, but is considering keeping the lease one year more to be sure they don’t need it. No board action was necessary.
- Board members approved a Missouri School Boards’ Association policy that would allow the superintendent or designee as the finance officer of the district to invest surplus school district moneys not needed within a reasonable period of time. Lightfoot offered the example of the local tax funds the district just received, which under the policy could be invested for a short term to obtain some interest. He also noted that this only allows the option, it does not mean the district will begin doing this immediately. Board member JR Kurz abstained from the vote.
- Maryville Middle School student Tessa Mayne won the Nodaway County Spelling Bee and will compete in the regional spelling bee on Saturday, March 4 at emPowerU in St. Joseph.
- The board acknowledged a donation of locally grown beef to the food service program from Mickey Vest.
- Klotz told the board that the district recently received the 2022 “Turnip the Beet” Silver Award from the USDA for its summer breakfast and lunch menus. Maryville was one of only two schools in Missouri to receive the honor. Taneyville R-II School District near Branson also received the award. No schools in Missouri received the Gold Award.