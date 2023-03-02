MARYVILLE, Mo. — During its meeting last week, the Maryville R-II Board of Education recognized its Teacher and Staff of the Year awardees at the central office.

Phil Stone, high school science teacher and Project Lead the Way sponsor, was named Teacher of the Year. Valerie Clements, middle school office manager, received honors as Support Staffer of the Year.

3-2 BOE Maryville Stone.jpg
Maryville R-II Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz presents the R-II Teacher of the Year award to Phil Stone, MHS science teacher, at last week's meeting.
3-2 BOE Maryville Clements.jpg
Maryville R-II Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz presents the R-II Staffer of the Year award to Valerie Clements, MMS office manager, at last week's meeting.
