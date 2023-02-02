IMG_8105.jpg
Buy Now

Eugene Field Elementary S.W.A.T. leaders are shown in this group photo with Principal Philip Pohren, R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot and Assistant Principal Kim Walker. Shown from left are: Pohren, Brock Plackemeier, Reed Henggeler, Oliver Boyle, Collin Mayes, Hadlee Gard, Clara Sherlock, Lightfoot, Mila Gard, Audrey Storm, Isla Borey, Avery Jenkins, Clay Tobin, Hinton Hamilton, Alanah Devers, Korbin Aley and Walker.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — While focusing on his first major project with the Maryville R-II School District, a long-range facilities plan, Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said he hasn’t lost sight of the smaller and possibly more immediately impactful needs within the district.

Still within his first year leading the district, Lightfoot spoke with The Forum about many different aspects of progress within it. During a quick district tour Friday morning, he spoke to building leaders and students on topics important to them.

IMG_8098.jpg
Buy Now

Eugene Field Elementary fourth grader and S.W.A.T. member Isla Borey, talks while S.W.A.T. members second grader Avery Jenkins and third grader Korbin Aley listen on Friday, Jan. 20.
IMG_8090.jpg
Buy Now

Superintendent Logan Lightfoot talks to Eugene Field Elementary S.W.A.T. members on Friday, Jan. 20.
IMG_8158.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville Early Childhood Center teacher Chelsea Wells helps Hudson Cline with his birdfeeder project
IMG_8185.jpg
Buy Now

Blake Stoner, sixth grade, reads on his Chromebook during school last week. The school is focusing on reading intervention to help students catch up if they’re behind.
IMG_8189.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville Middle School seventh graders Aidan Hedge and Brayson Wiederholt read during school on Friday, Jan. 20. Wiederholt said he likes reading. “I mean I think it’s fun,” he went on to tell The Forum.
IMG_8187.jpg
Buy Now

Shuvayu Goswami, eighth grader, shows how a robot he’s working on for Project Lead the Way at the Maryville Middle School functions. Goswami said he is excited for his freshman year and definitely plans to participate in Robotics Club.
IMG_8202.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville High School senior Nathan Yocum uses Perler Beads in the high school library. The beads are just one draw librarian Kimberly Offutt offers for students entering the library. 
IMG_8194.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville High School students Halle Wilson and Raymond Zhao talk about the robot they constructed as part of Robotics Club.
IMG_8195.jpg
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags