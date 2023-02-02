MARYVILLE, Mo. — While focusing on his first major project with the Maryville R-II School District, a long-range facilities plan, Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said he hasn’t lost sight of the smaller and possibly more immediately impactful needs within the district.
Still within his first year leading the district, Lightfoot spoke with The Forum about many different aspects of progress within it. During a quick district tour Friday morning, he spoke to building leaders and students on topics important to them.
Eugene Field Elementary
He kicked off the morning with doughnuts at Eugene Field Elementary School where he met with about half of the members of S.W.A.T., or Students Working As A Team.
He told them about how important leadership is in his job and that they are making good decisions as members of the team.
S.W.A.T. members are trusted by teachers with various daily and weekly job duties, like refilling the medical baskets with items like Band-Aids and giving the morning and afternoon announcements.
Lightfoot asked them two questions: “What is the best thing about being in S.W.A.T.?” and “What is the toughest?”
Alanah Devers said one of the best things is being able to do other fun stuff outside of class that helps other people. She thought the toughest is that people might think she’s a teacher’s pet.
Collin Mayes said making the morning announcements is his favorite part of being in S.W.A.T., but wasn’t sure about a toughest thing.
Korbin Aley said missing class, especially when he was participating in a fun activity that he liked, is often the toughest.
Lightfoot told the group that one of the most important aspects of his job as a superintendent — and something that he thinks they have in common — is that he is a leader.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re my age or your age, some of the most important roles that are played in a school is being a leader,” he said. “Whether you’re the superintendent, or the principal, being a leader is really, really important to having a good school, but it’s also really important to make sure that all the kids in your school feel safe and your school runs well.”
His favorite thing about being a leader is seeing people grow. One of his favorite sayings is “Do the right thing, the right way,” which can be tough with the situation is difficult. He said the toughest thing about being a leader is making decisions that are right, even when no one else does.
Friday’s meeting may have been the final one for this group of S.W.A.T. members. Applications are opening again for the second semester.
Assistant Principal Kim Walker told The Forum that the application process is another way the school makes sure the right students are selected. Once students fill out a short form, teachers submit two students from their class and then Walker and Principal Philip Pohren make the final selections. Each semester around 38 children area selected.
Every Friday, two S.W.A.T. members known as “Life Savers” used to carry a tub filled with medical supplies to fill up classroom supplies. One of them suggested they really needed a bag to make that work better. Now they use a wheeled suitcase, which has worked very well for them.
“It’s really fun to see the kids light up and to know their ideas matter,” Walker said.
Another item at EFE that Lightfoot wanted to highlight is the Crosswalk Program, which not only helps with the heavily congested traffic at EFE and the Maryville Early Childhood Center, but also is a great way to involve parents, particularly dads and granddads he said.
“I think it helps with your culture,” he said.
Maryville Early Childhood Center
“The early childhood center, we are really growing there,” Lightfoot said.
He said their goal at the MECC is to get those early interventions, not only with students with special needs, but with all young children before entering kindergarten.
“If you don’t have that available in your community, you’ve got kids that struggle with basic life functions all the way to kids that have everything and they’re all in the same classroom, so our goal is to kind of close that gap.”
He said the district has seen a huge increase in applicants for the school. In August, the school had a waiting list of 20 children.
“If we had the space, we’d take them, but we just don’t,” Lightfoot said. “... I would love to be able to get all of those kids because it just helps everybody.”
He said Maryville doesn’t offer a lot of opportunities for 3- and 4-year-old children to receive preschool.
“The good thing is we have growth,” Lightfoot said. “But the bad thing is we have growth.”
On Friday, several classrooms were outside for recess, but one of the youngest classes was working with preschool special education teacher Chelsea Wells to create birdfeeders.
By placing peanut butter on stale bread then dipping it into bird seed, the children were able to make something to take home and help wildlife in the winter.
Maryville Middle School
At the middle school, Lightfoot wanted to showcase a new position created this year: Reading Intervention Specialist.
He said COVID probably just uncovered a need for someone to step in for the students who are in need of just a little more help with reading.
“We do a really good job at the elementary level typically, with reading support, but usually when kids get to middle school/high school, that reading support typically drops off,” Lightfoot said.
He said with this position, the school identifies students by testing, then moves them into a small group of three-to-five students and the teacher, Kristi Novak, works with those kids on very specific literacy skills.
“What we’re trying to avoid — I lived this, I was a high school reading teacher. — is that when they get into freshmen year and all the sudden they’re three grade levels behind, and by the time you’re 14 years old it’s really hard to play catch-up.
How this works is the students work on specific skills with Novak and then once they test again at or near their grade level, they are switched out with other kids who are in need of some help.
MMS Assistant Principal Kate Lydon, who will be principal next school year, said the program has been doing very well. She showed The Forum how, throughout the school, for the first semester of the program they’ve been keeping track of reading scores and growth.
Lydon said the district was really lucky to find out their substitute teacher just happened to be a retired reading teaching specialist. She was an instructional coach for teaching reading.
Novak took state and local testing data to locate kids who might be experiencing difficulties.
“She’s really focusing in on reading comprehension at the middle school level,” Lydon said. “The elementary school has Title I. Ours is not any title funding or anything. It’s district funded. … Each quarter she reassessed, … and the growth was pretty phenomenal.”
Lydon said it’s really helping to teach kids how to break down paragraphs and use context clues to understand what they’re reading.
“Just talking with other administrators in other districts, we’re very fortunate that Mr. (Steve) Klotz was ahead of the ballgame in getting this going for us. There’s now legislation that if (students) are below reading level you have to be providing support for them,” Lydon said.
She said their goal is to focus on seventh and eighth graders so they have the skills, then they can do a lot more focusing on the fifth and sixth graders with comprehension.
Since there is only one semester under their belts, Lightfoot said he wants more information to see how the program is working.
“We’re seeing movement and that’s a good thing,” he said. “I would anticipate us continuing that.”
Lydon said Novak has been a wonderful addition to the school. She said parents have been positively supportive.
“If you find someone who’s really good with relationships, the kids will jump through walls for them, they’ll move mountains,” he said.
Maryville High School
At the high school, Lightfoot focused on Robotics Club, which is now amid its season. Phil Stone has sponsored the club since the Project Lead the Way funds helped purchase the equipment for the class in around 2017. The PLTW program has been in place at the high school since 2014 and offers new classes.
Last year the Robotics Club went to the VEX Robotics Worlds Championship in Dallas, and this year, Stone said they have three teams headed to state.
Senior Halle Wilson showed off the robot she’s constructed with Raymond Zhao. Her favorite part about the machine, she said, is the flywheel that will shoot discs during the competition.
“It has a lot of power behind it right now,” she said.
Zhao wrote a code that tells the motors when they’re spinning and, when something like battery life begins to affect them, the program helps the motors stay at that constant speed. He said it took a lot of tutorials to make sure that would work.
Halle said the Robotics teams are headed to a competition in Omaha, with hopes of increasing their scores further to help them get further in the state, national and world contests.
Wilson is planning to study mechanical engineering at college.
“I don’t think I would have been able to know that I like engineering as much as I do, if I wasn’t able to take the Project Lead the Way classes,” she told The Forum; Zhao agreed.
Principal Thom Alvarez showed The Forum to the library to see all the different meeting rooms set up for student group projects. He said since students aren’t using the library in the same way as before, Librarian Kim Offutt is finding neat and different ways to draw people to the environment while also providing a place for knowledge and study.
At one table, students can create art by melting Perler Beads that may be featured on a display wall in the room. On another wall hangs several pieces of sticker art created en masse by students as they enter or leave the library. Together, but over time, students placed small color stickers to recreate a famous work of art.
“She makes a point of making sure they get posted,” Alvarez said.
Northwest Technical School
At the Northwest Technical School, Lightfoot said they’re making progress on the new greenhouse construction, but it’s currently a concrete pad out near the practice football field.
Seventy-five percent of the project is funded with an Enhancement Grant from the state, while the other 25 percent is funded by the district.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act funds the district received, there is a plan in the works for future expansion of a road south of the tech school to be able to reach it easier for sales and events held there. Lightfoot said the district is also working to bury the existing overhead power lines.
“We can have people use that road and go right into the greenhouse which would be great,” he said. “And so long-range, this is something we’re looking at, if we develop our facilities more down there then we’ve got a road down there.”