Seann and Christi Apple O’Riley

Seann and Christi Apple O’Riley

 TODD WEDDLE/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumni Seann and Christi Apple O’Riley have deep connections to the city of Maryville and the university that — like generations of families similar to them — have instilled lifelong bonds and pride in the community. But it’s their shared interest in helping Northwest better prepare students and strengthen regional partnerships that recently inspired them to give back to the university. 

The O’Rileys recently provided a gift of $25,000 in support of a renovation of Martindale Hall, joining a growing list of donors who are contributing to Northwest and its School of Health Science and Wellness to better align academic programs with industry needs and workforce demands. 

