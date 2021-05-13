MARYVILLE, Mo. — A group of high school students at Northwest Technical School is headed to a national competition to talk about the dangers of vaping.
After acing the state competition, junior Jag Galapin and seniors Sara Eckstein and Matt Goodridge qualified for the national SkillsUSA competition to be held virtually in June. SkillsUSA is a national program aimed at fostering skills used in technical careers.
The trio chose to focus on the dangers of vaping because of its relevance to their age group.
“So one of the (things) that we wanted to consider whenever we were thinking about a project was, what’s something that everybody can relate to that’s an issue in today’s world?” Goodridge said. “Which resulted in us doing e-cigarettes because it’s a very interesting topic and there’s a lot of stuff that we can learn about it.”
Typically, students that put together SkillsUSA presentations would take them on tour to area middle schools. Because of the pandemic, the students were only able to visit Maryville Middle School.
But it’s that age group that the students thought might get the most benefit from getting information about how vaping can be harmful.
According to data compiled by the Missouri Department of Mental Health in January 2020, 11.7 percent of Nodaway County students in grades 6-12 said they had used electronic cigarettes within the past 30 days — second only to alcohol among the substances students were asked if they had used. That number is down from 16 percent in 2018.
Eckstein said one of the misconceptions that leads some young people to use e-cigarettes is that it’s safer than smoking cigarettes.
“But since it’s more recent and hasn’t been around for a long time, we don’t really know the long-term health effects that it can cause,” she said.
According to a recent CDC study, 99 percent of e-cigarettes sold in the U.S. contained nicotine — including some marketed as containing 0 percent nicotine. Nicotine is particularly harmful to the developing adolescent brain and can increase risk for future addiction to other substances.
The amount of nicotine in one JUUL cartridge — one of the most popular e-cigarette brands that has been noted for marketing to young people — is equal to about 20 cigarettes, the company’s own website notes.
And the aerosols and flavorings used in e-cigarettes could also be harmful over the long term, some of which include compounds linked to lung diseases, cancer and other health issues.
In Missouri, customers must be 18 or older to purchase e-cigarettes. But that hasn’t stopped companies from marketing to younger teens, and hasn’t stopped middle schoolers from picking up the habit.
“We see it around the high school — we’re not going to sugar coat it — we see it around the high school, we know people that use e-cigarettes and stuff like that,” Goodridge said.
Goodridge said the goal of the group’s project was to make sure anyone who starts vaping knows what they’re getting into.
“Our big thing was, if we can just at least put this information in kids’ heads and what they’re putting in their body, at least if they choose to use e-cigarettes, they don’t have an excuse, right?” he said.