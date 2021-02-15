MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest TRIO is planning to host a virtual National TRIO Day of Service on Feb. 24, to express appreciation for the community support of the TRIO programs.
The evening will be led by Paradigm Shift, an organization that focuses on helping students learn and grow in issues that are common among teams, and will feature interactive learning and engagement for students and parents.
TRIO Student Support Services will celebrate TRIO Day/Week by hosting and participating in campus events with Office of Diversity & Inclusion, Career Services, joining Upward Bound facilitating a mid-term stress release activity.
“For millions of students from low-income families who strive to be the first in their families to attend and graduate from college, seven federally funded programs called TRIO are making a world of difference,” according to a news release.
Three individuals will be inducted into Northwest’s TRIO Hall of Fame: RyAnne Herron, a current senior at Rockport High School and a participant in Upward Bound; BriAnne Blackmore, a current senior at K.C. Turner High School and a participant in Upward Bound Math and Science; and Lauren Earnest, a current Northwest student, and a participant who has worked with Student Support Services and Upward Bound Math & Science.
For more information about the TRIO programs at Northwest, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/trio/.