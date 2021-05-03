MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University will celebrate the achievements of more than 800 students participating in its spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8 in Bearcat Arena.
According to a news release, Northwest will host eight ceremonies, beginning at 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6; 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, May 7; and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
The ceremonies will honor university students completing degrees this spring and summer as well as graduates who were unable to participate in previous ceremonies postponed or canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so proud to be hosting commencement ceremonies celebrating our graduates’ accomplishments and the support of their loved ones,” Northwest President John Jasinski said. “Our students have worked so hard throughout their academic careers, including, of course, the global pandemic, and deserve an appropriate send-off as we honor their perseverance and achievements. As we remain steadfast on our focus of student success — every student, every day — Northwest faculty and staff are energized to send forth our graduates as they set their own paths, blaze their own trails and make this world a better place.”
Northwest is limiting each ceremony to 100 graduates and four guests per graduate. All attendees are expected to follow mitigation measures in place on the campus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings and maintain a safe social distance.
To accommodate guests who cannot attend, Northwest is offering a live online stream of each ceremony at www.nwmissouri.edu/live.
Nearly 1,300 students are expected to complete degrees at the university this spring, with more than 760 earning bachelor’s degrees, more than 450 receiving master’s degrees and at least 60 earning education specialist degrees. Elementary education is the most common bachelor’s degree among the spring graduates, and education leadership in K-12 is the most common master’s degree.
As Northwest was unable to host its traditional winter commencement ceremonies at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester, that graduating class totaled 673 students with 364 earning bachelor’s degrees, 298 completing master’s degrees and 11 receiving education specialist degrees. Elementary education and education leadership in K-12 also were the most common degrees among fall graduates.
Graduates participating in spring commencement ceremonies may pick up caps and gowns between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 6, on the first floor of the Administration Building. Caps and gowns also will be available one hour prior to each ceremony in the Student Rec Center at Lamkin Activity Center.
Northwest also encourages graduates, families and friends to interact with Northwest social media before, during and after the commencement ceremonies by using the hashtag #NWGrad. Photos may be emailed to nwgrad@nwmissouri.edu for posting to Northwest’s Flickr page at www.flickr.com/nwmostate/.
For more details about commencement ceremonies at Northwest, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/graduation/.