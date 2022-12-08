MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Technical School in the Maryville R-II School District has been selected to receive $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds as a recipient of the ARPA Missouri Career Center Opportunity Grant.
According to news release, the grant’s purpose is to support continuing education programs and their sponsoring school districts through program enhancements and infrastructure improvements.
NTS Director Jeremy Ingraham wrote the grant proposal to coordinate with the district’s efforts to develop a long-range facilities plan. One portion of that plan is to improve infrastructure that will support long-term development of the district.
“These funds will be of great benefit to support the advancement of our ag programing,” Ingraham said in a statement. “We will have infrastructure needs that go along with the addition of our new greenhouse.”
The new greenhouse is slated to be completed in March and was purchased with $260,000 in funds from a previously awarded CTE Enhancement grant.
According to R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot, the district is evaluating current facilities and infrastructure as part of the long-range plan. In January, district leaders will be engaging the community for feedback regarding facilities and programming needs, noted a release.
“We are fortunate to have such immense local support for our schools and our teachers,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “We owe it to our students as well as our community to develop a responsible plan that addresses the long-term support and development of our district facilities. Creating a long-range plan supported by a variety of funding sources such as the ARPA grant will allow us to provide top-tier educational experiences for Maryville students for many years to come.”