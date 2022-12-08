5-10-18 Greenhouse 6.jpg (copy)
The old greenhouse at the Northwest Technical School. NTS Director Jeremy Ingraham said this week in a news release that the ARPA funds received by the district will help with infrastructure needs that go along with the addition the new NTS greenhouse, slated to be completed in March.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Technical School in the Maryville R-II School District has been selected to receive $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds as a recipient of the ARPA Missouri Career Center Opportunity Grant.

According to news release, the grant’s purpose is to support continuing education programs and their sponsoring school districts through program enhancements and infrastructure improvements.

