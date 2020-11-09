MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Technical School has announced September and October students of the month.
Each month the teachers nominate a student in their program area who they believe fit the character trait for that month. The two students with the best rating and teacher support are chosen to represent NTS.
The September Student of the Month character trait was “integrity.”
Maryville High School student Kristen Imray from Maryville High School was nominated by culinary arts instructor Marci Behrens.
“I don’t think Kristen knows how to be any other way,” Behrens said. “She has strong core values and sticks to them. As a second-year student, she is highly dependable and can be trusted to work independently in all that she does in the kitchen.”
West Nodaway student Jon Rhor was nominated by teaching professions instructor Nichole Dew.
“Jon always participates and has good discussion and dialogue in class,” Dew said. “We were discussing constructive criticism (touchy subject anyway) and Jon highlighted times in his personal life that he has given and received feedback based on the way it was given to him. He willingly shared how it impacted his performance and how it helped him grow. I can see that Jon is true to himself and wants to be the best he can be in all that he does.”
The October Student of the Month character trait was “adaptability/flexibility.”
Maryville High School student Anna Lager was nominated by Dillon Stiens.
“Anna is a student who is always willing to step up into the leadership role to help assist in the organization and planning of any function,” Stiens said. “Anna is always willing to adapt and be flexible with any situation that she is placed in.”
North Nodaway student Cody Cline was nominated by welding instructor Nick Sherlock.
“Cody works hard from the time he arrives until the time he leaves,” Sherlock said. “He has a positive attitude at all times and is eager to learn about welding and fabrication.”