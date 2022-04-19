MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Student Media Board of Advisors at Northwest Missouri State University has selected the students who will lead the School of Communication and Mass Media’s award-winning program through the 2022-2023 academic year, a press release stated.
At KNWT-TV Channel 8, Kaylin Byland, a senior mass media: broadcast production manager from Maryville, will return for a second year as general manager.
“Applying and being selected for the KNWT general manager position means doing something bigger than yourself,” Byland said in a press release. “This position not only means managing the station but leading others. I want to serve as an outlet for others to strengthen their broadcast production abilities, have direct connections to industry professionals and engage with others in the Northwest community, and get hands-on, real-life work experience from day one.”
The Northwest Missourian student newspaper, which recently was named Best in Show for institutions with enrollments between 5,000 and 10,000 at the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) spring convention, will be led by Editor-in-Chief MaKayla Polak, a junior digital media: content strategies major from Valparaiso.
According to a news release, the board named Sidney Lowry, a sophomore mass media: multimedia journalism major from Liberty as the newspaper’s next managing editor.
“It is an honor to be selected as the upcoming editor-in-chief of The Northwest Missourian,” Polak said. “I want to make The Missourian a fun and safe learning environment for upcoming journalists, meanwhile holding the staff to a professional level while informing the campus and community of news.”
Tower yearbook, which earned a Pacemaker at the ACP convention for its 2021 edition as well as Best in Show and People’s Choice honors, will be led by Editor-in-Chief Emily Kunkel, a sophomore digital media: visual imaging major from Linneus.
“I began my passion for publication in my freshman year of high school,” Kunkel said in a press release. “Starting out as a photojournalist, I had no idea that this would become a career for me. I chose to step up to the position because I wanted to keep Tower on this path of achievement. ... I’m beyond excited to lead and create another book with this already amazing team.”
The board selected Addy Bradbury, a sophomore digital media: content strategy major from Saint Charles as the yearbook’s managing editor.
KZLX-LP FM 106.7, Northwest’s student-managed radio station, will be led by General Manager Jacob Coffman, a senior mass media: broadcast production audio major from Overland Park, Kansas.
“KZLX has been a fantastic place for me to learn and perfect my radio skills and has given me an amazing opportunity to lead as program director,” Coffman said in a news release.
Olivia Bradshaw, a junior digital media: content strategy major from Ballwin will serve as operations director for the radio station, and Joshua Gregory, a sophomore marketing major from Kansas City will be the program director.