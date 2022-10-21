MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University officials said that reports of mold in some dorm rooms last year were attended to quickly and they’re confident the issue will not crop up again this year.
During the fall 2021 semester, a handful of students in two residence halls — Franken and Hudson-Perrin — reported mold growths in their living spaces, officials confirmed to The Forum.
Northwest staff did not take student reports lightly. Matt Baker, vice president of student affairs, said that the university commissioned tests of air and surface samples taken from 15-20 rooms in the two residence halls, and nearly all results came back at levels lower than what might normally be encountered outside. While two rooms came back with higher results than two outdoor control locations, both rooms were unoccupied.
“I think it’s much lower than people thought,” Baker said.
Not all mold is created equal.
The chief concern of residents who complained appeared to be about black mold.
Dan Haslag, assistant vice president of facility services, said that no samples tested indicated the presence of black mold spores or other typically dangerous types of mold.
“The lab results indicated the type of mold spores that were maybe more elevated were common to outdoor mold spores,” Haslag said.
Still, high concentrations of mold spores in the air can trigger negative allergic reactions in some people.
Some students were concerned that an increase in allergies was due to the suspected mold. Baker mentioned how many times, people’s allergies are worse in Maryville than in other areas in the Midwest. Haslag commented that this could be due to Northwest being home to the Missouri Arboretum. With over 160 different species, students may be exposed to a much greater diversity of allergens from plants at Northwest than they were back home.
“I’m not trying to downplay the fear, but there are so many environmental changes going on in people’s lives, and we are socialized to worry about mold,” Baker said.
Haslag said that when common types of mold are found indoors, the fix is easy: clean the mold. That’s what facility services did, removing the issue.
Baker said that for the students affected — who were offered accommodations at other residence hall locations — the presence of mold in their rooms may have been alarming, but the actual effects were not of concern.
“There are trigger words,” Baker said. “There are buzzwords, and sometimes people use those to get an outcome they desire, even if that’s not the appropriate outcome.”
He said he understood the fear from residents, however.
Baker said he has seen “no indication” of mold reports again this fall, calling last year an “anomaly.”
“We’ve developed a really good protocol, I think, for whenever a report of some sort of indoor air quality concern comes about,” Haslag said.
Baker encourages students to continue to let Northwest know if there’s a concern, and the processes will be worked through to always try to do the right thing for the student.
Katie Byrd is a Northwest Missouri State University student studying journalism.