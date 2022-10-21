Dan Haslag and Matt Baker
Dan Haslag, assistant vice president of facility services, and Matt Baker, vice president of student affairs, said the university quickly reacted when issues were reported last year.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University officials said that reports of mold in some dorm rooms last year were attended to quickly and they’re confident the issue will not crop up again this year.

During the fall 2021 semester, a handful of students in two residence halls — Franken and Hudson-Perrin — reported mold growths in their living spaces, officials confirmed to The Forum.

