MARYVILLE, Mo. — Facility Services at Northwest Missouri State University began several improvement projects on May 9.
The campus community is asked to be aware of closures that may impact students, employees and visitors, a press release noted.
Information about some of the most visible projects is provided below.
- The campus radial electrical feed from Garrett-Strong to the high-rise residence halls will be offline for electrical upgrades now through Friday, May 27.
- The Central Plant will be shut down between Monday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 31, for repairs and annual maintenance in the plant and steam tunnels.
- Through Wednesday, June 1, the Student Recreation Center will be closed as its ceiling liner is replaced.
- The campus water tower will undergo repairs and upgrades through Friday, June 3, pending weather. A press release stated this would result in Lot 38 west of the Garrett-Strong Science Building and the adjacent walking bridge being closed.
- Renovations to the third floor of Martindale Hall will begin in June, and the third floor will be offline through spring 2023.
- The west grandstand of Bearcat Stadium will be closed until August for the installation of a new staircase.
- The Olive DeLuce Fine Arts building will be closed to the public until mid-August as it undergoes updates, including acoustical upgrades, ADA upgrades in the Charles Johnson Theater, new art display panels and a renovation of the Olive DeLuce Art Gallery.
- Additionally, several streets, parking lots and sidewalks on the campus will be repaired during the summer months. Employees, students and visitors should be aware of temporary closures while driving, parking and walking on the campus.
For additional information on university projects, visit nwmissouri.edu/services/facility/university-projects.htm or contact Facility Services at 660-562-1183.