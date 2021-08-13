MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents on Thursday approved policies to allow athletes to profit from endorsements and approved repairs to the Lamkin Activity Center roof.
In May, a third-party engineering firm working on a different project reported that Lamkin was not safe for occupancy due to concerns with the roof structure. Based on the firm’s recommendation, the university closed the facility and temporarily relocated employees and groups who use the building.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the board approved a contract with Straub Construction for up to $1.2 million for repairs.
Phase one of the project will include erecting a shoring system to support the structure’s wood frame ceiling and minimize further damage until the second phase, which will involve the actual repairs to the roof, is completed.
In addition to classrooms, the Student Recreation Center and staff offices, Lamkin includes Bearcat Arena, which is the home of the Bearcat volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball teams. Because Northwest expects the arena to be offline through October, the volleyball team will play its home season in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. To facilitate the move, flooring underlayment, a Sport Court, bleachers and other equipment will be added.
NIL policy
Additionally, the board approved a Name, Image and Likeness policy, effective immediately, in alignment with an NCAA interim policy that went into effect July 1 and allows for athletes to earn compensation by signing endorsement and sponsorship contracts.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that includes guiding principles for athletes who attend college in the state which takes effect Aug. 28. Two key features of the state policy are the ability of individual boosters to arrange deals with athletes, and the responsibility of universities to provide a financial development program to athletes at least once annually. The MIAA conference, to which Northwest belongs, also has partnered with Seigfried Bingham’s Sports and Entertainment Group’s Empower U, which provides resources to MIAA members to assist with NIL matters.
The Northwest policy recognizes that athletes may earn compensation for use of their name, image, likeness or athletics reputation from a third party, but prohibits athletes from receiving payment for their athletic performance or as a recruiting incentive. Northwest, its athletics department and university employees may not provide compensation to, or arrange compensation for, a current or prospective intercollegiate athlete for use of their name, image or likeness.
Grant funds
In other business, the boards approved a distribution plan for student emergency grant funds received through the American Rescue Plan from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Northwest received about $6.8 million to provide support to students. As has been the case with prior allocations, the institution is required to prioritize students with exceptional need, and Northwest will distribute the most recent allocation to Pell-eligible, undergraduate students enrolled during the summer 2021 term.