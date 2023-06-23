Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents during its regular meeting Thursday unanimously approved the university’s 2023-2024 budget, which consists of its Education and General Budget and Auxiliary Services Budget, totaling nearly $110 million.

The budget includes strategic investments and scholarship funding to assist students as well as investments in employees through cost-of-living adjustments and health and retirement benefits. The budget also reflects projected enrollment increases and state appropriations approved by the Missouri legislature.

