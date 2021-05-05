MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University honored outstanding organizations, students, faculty and staff this month with its 11th annual Northwest Awards and Recognition.
While the event previously involved a ceremony on the Northwest campus each April, a formal gathering did not take place for the second consecutive year due to restrictions placed on campus events during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
B.D. Owens Library Research Awards
- Brianne McDermott: “An Undeserving Un-Welcome Home: How Racial Tensions in the United States Contributed to the Mistreatment of World War I African American Soldiers and Veterans” (Winner)
- Kayla McArtor: “America's Global Role Before and After ‘America First’ Foreign Policy”
- Camilo Alejandro Castelblanco Riveros: “Cognitive Biases of the Northwest Missouri State University Campus”
Office of Student Involvement
Student Organization President of the Year
- Cayla Vertreese, Active Minds (Winner)
- Thomas Goldizen, Northwest Student Veterans Association
- Spencer Gouldsmith, Phi Sigma Kappa
- Alek Kocher, Pre-Law Society Club
- Matthew Nash, Dungeons and Bearcats
- Annaliese Punt, Alpha Sigma Alpha
- Jesse Reed, Cyber Defense Club
- JD Wessel, Sigma Tau Gamma
Outstanding Student of the Year
- Marisa Alvares (Winner)
- Parker Adams
- Kelly Keezer
- Haley Endsley
- Chloe Godding
- Kayla Lincoln
- Krysta Otta
Outstanding Student Organization of the Year
- Kappa Kappa Psi (Winner)
- Delta Sigma Phi
- National Association for Music Collegiate
- Northwest Student Veterans Association
- Phi Mu
- Student Activities Council
Outstanding Program of the Year Award
- SAC Speaks Lecture Series: “Jim Obergefell: Love Wins” (Winner)
- Northwest Dance Company: “Northwest Dance Company Showcase”
- Student Activities Council: “Advantage Fireworks”
Outstanding Organization Advisor Award
- Monica Zeigel, Active Minds (Winner)
- Amanda Cullin, Alpha Sigma Alpha
- Shantel Farnan, Sara Taylor and Tamara Lynn, Council for Exceptional Children
- Matt Johnson, Northwest Student Veterans Association
- Drake Summers, Student Activities Council
Community Leadership Award
- Alpha Sigma Alpha (Winner)
- Students for Life
Outstanding New Organization
- Student Veterans Association (Winner)
Academic Success and Retention Awards
Commitment to Student Success Staff Award
- Cathy Barr, assistant coordinator of field experiences in the School of Education (winner)
- Kori Hoffmann, assistant vice president of student affairs for student engagement and development
- Ashley Strickland, assistant director of academic support
- Leslie Abarr-Cuenca, associate director of academic success and retention
Commitment to Student Success Faculty Award
- Luke Campbell, assistant professor of political science (Winner)
- Amy Barton, assistant professor of psychology
- Jessica Gracey, assistant professor of political science
- Sandy Seipel, assistant professor of political education
Commitment to Student Success Student Award
- Bailey Hopkins, junior art education major from Creston, Iowa (winner)
First-Generation Student Achievement
- Brady Netzel (Winner)
- Thomas Goldizen
- Timia Johnson
International Involvement Center Awards
Outstanding International Student of the Year
- Ayomide Popoola (Winner)
- Pratham Mitra
Student Employment Awards
Student Employee of the Year
- Cayla Vertreese, Student Employee of the Year Award
- Morgan Looten, Quality of Work Award
- Alison Burski, Professional Award
- Nolan Harless, Uniqueness of Contribution Award
- Garrett Craig, Reliability Award
Student Employment Team of the Year
- KXCV/KRNW (Winner)
- Athletic Equipment Room
- International Involvement Center
- Department of Fine and Performing Arts Stage Technicians
- Office of University Advancement Cat Callers
Student Employment Supervisor of the Year
- Cathy Barr, assistant coordinator of field experiences in the School of Education (Winner)
- Tucker Peve, director of equipment operations in the Department of Athletics
Graduate Office Award
Graduate Assistant of the Year
- Ben Moran (Winner)
- Ayrton Barbolina
- Gurinder Brar
- Faith Casel
- Gabbi Day
- Madi DeBoer
- Lauren Lambertz
- Jill Spire
- April Walkup
Student Senate Awards
Student Senate Tower Service Staff
- Kim Todd, business operations specialist, Office of Information Technology (Winner)
- Jerry Sharr, plumber, Facility Services
- Terri Vogel, registrar
Student Senate Tower Service Faculty Award
- Rhonda Beemer, associate professor of health and physical education (Winner)
- Shantel Farnan, assistant professor of professional education
Student Senate Tower Service Student
- Jill Spire (Winner)
- Hannah Lucas
- TJ Persell
Student Senate Tower Service Team Award
- Wellness Services (Winner)
- Learning and Teaching Center
- Residential Life Resident Directors
- TRIO SSS Mentors
Student Senate Tower Service Student Organization Award
- Sigma Society (Winner)
- Northwest Student Veterans Association
Office of Human Resources Awards
Student Impact Staff Award
- Dr. Brooke McAtee, director of nursing (Winner)
- Tammy Hamilton, custodian
- Mark Hendrix, university scheduling coordinator
- Will Murphy, TV and video engineer
- Meghan Sheil, early childhood teacher
- Terri Vogel, registrar
- Amee Wilmes, assistant director of financial assistance
Student Impact Faculty Award
- Karen Britt, assistant professor of art (Winner)
- Stancy Bond, senior instructor of English
- John Carr, instructor of emergency and disaster management
- Karen From, senior instructor of nutrition and dietetics
- C.J. Holthaus, instructor of English
- Cris Jacobson, instructor of psychology
- Matt Johnson, senior instructor of history
- Stephanie Jorandby, assistant professor of theatre
- David Kiene, associate professor of professional education
- Rena Smith, senior instructor of chemistry