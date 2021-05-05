Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University honored outstanding organizations, students, faculty and staff this month with its 11th annual Northwest Awards and Recognition.

While the event previously involved a ceremony on the Northwest campus each April, a formal gathering did not take place for the second consecutive year due to restrictions placed on campus events during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

B.D. Owens Library Research Awards

  • Brianne McDermott: “An Undeserving Un-Welcome Home: How Racial Tensions in the United States Contributed to the Mistreatment of World War I African American Soldiers and Veterans” (Winner)
  • Kayla McArtor: “America's Global Role Before and After ‘America First’ Foreign Policy”
  • Camilo Alejandro Castelblanco Riveros: “Cognitive Biases of the Northwest Missouri State University Campus”

 

Office of Student Involvement

Student Organization President of the Year

  • Cayla Vertreese, Active Minds (Winner)
  • Thomas Goldizen, Northwest Student Veterans Association
  • Spencer Gouldsmith, Phi Sigma Kappa
  • Alek Kocher, Pre-Law Society Club
  • Matthew Nash, Dungeons and Bearcats
  • Annaliese Punt, Alpha Sigma Alpha
  • Jesse Reed, Cyber Defense Club
  • JD Wessel, Sigma Tau Gamma

 

Outstanding Student of the Year

  • Marisa Alvares (Winner)
  • Parker Adams
  • Kelly Keezer
  • Haley Endsley
  • Chloe Godding
  • Kayla Lincoln
  • Krysta Otta

 

Outstanding Student Organization of the Year

  • Kappa Kappa Psi (Winner)
  • Delta Sigma Phi
  • National Association for Music Collegiate
  • Northwest Student Veterans Association
  • Phi Mu
  • Student Activities Council

 

Outstanding Program of the Year Award

  • SAC Speaks Lecture Series: “Jim Obergefell: Love Wins” (Winner)
  • Northwest Dance Company: “Northwest Dance Company Showcase”
  • Student Activities Council: “Advantage Fireworks”

 

Outstanding Organization Advisor Award

  • Monica Zeigel, Active Minds (Winner)
  • Amanda Cullin, Alpha Sigma Alpha
  • Shantel Farnan, Sara Taylor and Tamara Lynn, Council for Exceptional Children
  • Matt Johnson, Northwest Student Veterans Association
  • Drake Summers, Student Activities Council

 

Community Leadership Award

  • Alpha Sigma Alpha (Winner)
  • Students for Life

 

Outstanding New Organization

  • Student Veterans Association (Winner)

 

Academic Success and Retention Awards

Commitment to Student Success Staff Award

  • Cathy Barr, assistant coordinator of field experiences in the School of Education (winner)
  • Kori Hoffmann, assistant vice president of student affairs for student engagement and development
  • Ashley Strickland, assistant director of academic support
  • Leslie Abarr-Cuenca, associate director of academic success and retention

 

Commitment to Student Success Faculty Award

  • Luke Campbell, assistant professor of political science (Winner)
  • Amy Barton, assistant professor of psychology
  • Jessica Gracey, assistant professor of political science
  • Sandy Seipel, assistant professor of political education

 

Commitment to Student Success Student Award

  • Bailey Hopkins, junior art education major from Creston, Iowa (winner)

First-Generation Student Achievement

  • Brady Netzel (Winner)
  • Thomas Goldizen
  • Timia Johnson

 

International Involvement Center Awards

Outstanding International Student of the Year

  • Ayomide Popoola (Winner)
  • Pratham Mitra

 

Student Employment Awards

Student Employee of the Year

  • Cayla Vertreese, Student Employee of the Year Award
  • Morgan Looten, Quality of Work Award
  • Alison Burski, Professional Award
  • Nolan Harless, Uniqueness of Contribution Award
  • Garrett Craig, Reliability Award

 

Student Employment Team of the Year

  • KXCV/KRNW (Winner)
  • Athletic Equipment Room
  • International Involvement Center
  • Department of Fine and Performing Arts Stage Technicians
  • Office of University Advancement Cat Callers

 

Student Employment Supervisor of the Year

  • Cathy Barr, assistant coordinator of field experiences in the School of Education (Winner)
  • Tucker Peve, director of equipment operations in the Department of Athletics

 

Graduate Office Award

Graduate Assistant of the Year

  • Ben Moran (Winner)
  • Ayrton Barbolina
  • Gurinder Brar
  • Faith Casel
  • Gabbi Day
  • Madi DeBoer
  • Lauren Lambertz
  • Jill Spire
  • April Walkup

 

Student Senate Awards

Student Senate Tower Service Staff

  • Kim Todd, business operations specialist, Office of Information Technology (Winner)
  • Jerry Sharr, plumber, Facility Services
  • Terri Vogel, registrar

 

Student Senate Tower Service Faculty Award

  • Rhonda Beemer, associate professor of health and physical education (Winner)
  • Shantel Farnan, assistant professor of professional education

 

Student Senate Tower Service Student

  • Jill Spire (Winner)
  • Hannah Lucas
  • TJ Persell

 

Student Senate Tower Service Team Award

  • Wellness Services (Winner)
  • Learning and Teaching Center
  • Residential Life Resident Directors
  • TRIO SSS Mentors

 

Student Senate Tower Service Student Organization Award

  • Sigma Society (Winner)
  • Northwest Student Veterans Association

 

Office of Human Resources Awards

Student Impact Staff Award

  • Dr. Brooke McAtee, director of nursing (Winner)
  • Tammy Hamilton, custodian
  • Mark Hendrix, university scheduling coordinator
  • Will Murphy, TV and video engineer
  • Meghan Sheil, early childhood teacher
  • Terri Vogel, registrar
  • Amee Wilmes, assistant director of financial assistance

 

Student Impact Faculty Award

  • Karen Britt, assistant professor of art (Winner)
  • Stancy Bond, senior instructor of English
  • John Carr, instructor of emergency and disaster management
  • Karen From, senior instructor of nutrition and dietetics
  • C.J. Holthaus, instructor of English
  • Cris Jacobson, instructor of psychology
  • Matt Johnson, senior instructor of history
  • Stephanie Jorandby, assistant professor of theatre
  • David Kiene, associate professor of professional education
  • Rena Smith, senior instructor of chemistry
0
0
0
0
0

Tags