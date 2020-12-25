MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is recognizing 96 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university.
According to a news release, the cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,285 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.
5 YEARS
- Jeffrey Andrews, pellet plant operator
- Cathy Barr, assistant coordinator of field experience
- Rhonda Beemer, associate professor of health and physical education
- Paul Bennett, coordinator of leadership and development
- Brandy Brady, assistant library director for information services
- Denise Case, associate professor of computer science and information systems
- Melissa Chesnut, secretary
- Hannah Christian, assistant director
- Amanda Cullin, lieutenant for operations
- Nathan Eloe, associate professor of computer science and information systems
- Nikki Falcone, custodian
- Joseph Frueh, advisor and success coach
- Jessi Gard, office manager
- Arghya Goswami, assistant professor of geology
- Dustin Greenlee, technology specialist
- Ashlee Hendrix, senior graphic designer
- Charles Hoot, assistant professor of computer science and information systems
- Nissa Ingraham, associate professor of professional education
- Kathleen Kobayashi, office manager
- Erika Lees, assistant director of international affairs
- Kristin Little, campus visit coordinator
- Rachel Mayfield, counselor
- Charles Mayfield, director of the Office of Scholarships and Financial Assistance
- Kristen Peltz, assistant director
- Robert Pippin, assistant professor of music
- Jennifer Pitts, academic success specialist
- Wesley Rockwood, web designer
- Kevin Royal, instructor of agricultural science
- LaTessa Ruehter, office manager
- Devlin Scofield, assistant professor of history
- Brian Swink, instructor of mathematics and statistics
- Cassandra Tavorn, TRIO director
- Beth Wales, human resources specialist
- Todd Weddle, senior multimedia specialist
- Mary Welch, groundskeeper
- Cynthia Williams, executive secretary
- Melvin Withington, custodian
10 YEARS
- Casey Abington, associate professor of economics
- Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration
- Kurt Davis, pellet plant operator
- Clinton Farnan, custodian
- Mark Hornickel, communication manager
- Brooke Hull, human resources generalist
- John Katsion, associate professor of communication
- Jacqueline Kibler, associate professor of psychology
- Michael Mandrick, technology specialist
- Mohammed Meziani, associate professor of chemistry
- Evan Rand, assistant director
- Cindy Rouner, director of the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families
- Lawrence Shackelford, senior plant operator
- Tiebing Shi, associate professor of marketing
- Rena Smith, senior instructor of chemistry
- Anthony Williams, UPD lieutenant
15 YEARS
- Nikki Bucy, assistant director
- David Hilsabeck, custodian
- Kristina Martinez, UPD officer
- Connie Murphy, international support specialist
- Susan Myllykangas, professor of recreation
- Jason Offutt, senior instructor of mass media
- James Scott, plant operator
- Scott Shields, assistant director for operations
- Derick Swaney, pellet plant operator
- Jody Throener, buyer
- Terri Vogel, registrar
- Jennifer Wall, associate professor of mathematics and statistics
20 YEARS
- Leslie Abarr-Cuenca, associate director of academic success and retention
- Michelle Allen, lab coordinator
- Loren Butler, associate professor of health and physical education
- Wayne Chandler, associate professor of English
- Christopher Drennen, network administrator
- Terry Long, director of the School of Health Science and Wellness
- Ahmed Malkawi, professor of chemistry
- Karen Money, custodian
- Armin Muhsam, professor of art
- Anthony Olson, professor of music
- Jennifer Schieber, custodian
- Danny Smith, landscape zone supervisor
- Michael Stegall, plant operator
- Brenda Untiedt, advancement database, research and communication specialist
- John Viau, sustainability coordinator
- Rose Viau, Assistant vice president of student affairs and auxiliary
- Kenton Wilcox, senior instructor of English
- Amy Wilson, teacher education student service coordinator
25 YEARS
- Leslie Chesnut, groundskeeper
- Steven Chor, telecommunications engineer
30 YEARS
- Jeff Bradley, senior instructor of geology
- Lisa Crater, office managers
- Sandra Francis, financial assistance counselor
- Patricia Holley, programming director, KXCV-KRNW
- Bayo Joachim, professor of communication
- Carolyn Johnson, research librarian for outreach
- Lori Zech, senior instructor of communication
35 YEARS
- Kurtis Fink, associate professor of mathematics and statistics
- Christina Heintz, senior instructor of mathematics and statistics
- Ernest Kramer, professor of music
- Barbara Walk, payroll manager