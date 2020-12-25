Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is recognizing 96 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university.

According to a news release, the cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,285 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.

5 YEARS

  • Jeffrey Andrews, pellet plant operator 
  • Cathy Barr, assistant coordinator of field experience
  • Rhonda Beemer, associate professor of health and physical education
  • Paul Bennett, coordinator of leadership and development
  • Brandy Brady, assistant library director for information services
  • Denise Case, associate professor of computer science and information systems
  • Melissa Chesnut, secretary 
  • Hannah Christian, assistant director
  • Amanda Cullin, lieutenant for operations
  • Nathan Eloe, associate professor of computer science and information systems
  • Nikki Falcone, custodian
  • Joseph Frueh, advisor and success coach
  • Jessi Gard, office manager
  • Arghya Goswami, assistant professor of geology
  • Dustin Greenlee, technology specialist
  • Ashlee Hendrix, senior graphic designer
  • Charles Hoot, assistant professor of computer science and information systems
  • Nissa Ingraham, associate professor of professional education
  • Kathleen Kobayashi, office manager
  • Erika Lees, assistant director of international affairs
  • Kristin Little, campus visit coordinator
  • Rachel Mayfield, counselor
  • Charles Mayfield, director of the Office of Scholarships and Financial Assistance
  • Kristen Peltz, assistant director
  • Robert Pippin, assistant professor of music
  • Jennifer Pitts, academic success specialist
  • Wesley Rockwood, web designer
  • Kevin Royal, instructor of agricultural science
  • LaTessa Ruehter, office manager
  • Devlin Scofield, assistant professor of history
  • Brian Swink, instructor of mathematics and statistics
  • Cassandra Tavorn, TRIO director
  • Beth Wales, human resources specialist
  • Todd Weddle, senior multimedia specialist
  • Mary Welch, groundskeeper
  • Cynthia Williams, executive secretary
  • Melvin Withington, custodian

10 YEARS

  • Casey Abington, associate professor of economics
  • Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration
  • Kurt Davis, pellet plant operator
  • Clinton Farnan, custodian
  • Mark Hornickel, communication manager
  • Brooke Hull, human resources generalist
  • John Katsion, associate professor of communication
  • Jacqueline Kibler, associate professor of psychology
  • Michael Mandrick, technology specialist
  • Mohammed Meziani, associate professor of chemistry
  • Evan Rand, assistant director
  • Cindy Rouner, director of the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families
  • Lawrence Shackelford, senior plant operator
  • Tiebing Shi, associate professor of marketing
  • Rena Smith, senior instructor of chemistry
  • Anthony Williams, UPD lieutenant

15 YEARS

  • Nikki Bucy, assistant director
  • David Hilsabeck, custodian
  • Kristina Martinez, UPD officer
  • Connie Murphy, international support specialist
  • Susan Myllykangas, professor of recreation
  • Jason Offutt, senior instructor of mass media
  • James Scott, plant operator
  • Scott Shields, assistant director for operations
  • Derick Swaney, pellet plant operator
  • Jody Throener, buyer
  • Terri Vogel, registrar
  • Jennifer Wall, associate professor of mathematics and statistics

20 YEARS

  • Leslie Abarr-Cuenca, associate director of academic success and retention
  • Michelle Allen, lab coordinator
  • Loren Butler, associate professor of health and physical education
  • Wayne Chandler, associate professor of English
  • Christopher Drennen, network administrator
  • Terry Long, director of the School of Health Science and Wellness
  • Ahmed Malkawi, professor of chemistry
  • Karen Money, custodian
  • Armin Muhsam, professor of art
  • Anthony Olson, professor of music
  • Jennifer Schieber, custodian
  • Danny Smith, landscape zone supervisor
  • Michael Stegall, plant operator
  • Brenda Untiedt, advancement database, research and communication specialist
  • John Viau, sustainability coordinator
  • Rose Viau, Assistant vice president of student affairs and auxiliary
  • Kenton Wilcox, senior instructor of English
  • Amy Wilson, teacher education student service coordinator

25 YEARS

  • Leslie Chesnut, groundskeeper
  • Steven Chor, telecommunications engineer

30 YEARS

  • Jeff Bradley, senior instructor of geology
  • Lisa Crater, office managers
  • Sandra Francis, financial assistance counselor
  • Patricia Holley, programming director, KXCV-KRNW
  • Bayo Joachim, professor of communication
  • Carolyn Johnson, research librarian for outreach
  • Lori Zech, senior instructor of communication

35 YEARS

  • Kurtis Fink, associate professor of mathematics and statistics
  • Christina Heintz, senior instructor of mathematics and statistics
  • Ernest Kramer, professor of music
  • Barbara Walk, payroll manager
0
0
0
0
0

Tags