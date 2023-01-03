5 years employee recognition fall2022 la 005.jpg

Scott Kuhlemeyer, Debra Brown, Tamara Lynn, Melissa Cook, Gina Smith, Alisa Meyer, Adrianna Bennett, Jill Brown, Jacob Wood, Matt Bax,

Thomas Dean, Jarod Hilsabeck, Tyler Steele

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is recognizing 90 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university.

The cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,200 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.

45 years

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson
40 years

Raymond Ashbaugh

Raymond Ashbaugh
35 years

Nancy Zeliff

Nancy Zeliff
30 years

Terri Carmichael

Terri Carmichael
25 years

Brian Haile, Amee Wilmes, Michael Steiner

Brian Haile, Amee Wilmes, Michael Steiner
20 years employee recognition fall2022 la 015.jpg

Rebecca Dunnell, Marsha Martin, Tamera Grow, John Pope, LeAnne Carmichael
15 years employee recognition fall2022 la 010.jpg

Lori Steiner, Rebecca Lobina, Kathy Pankau, Darren Perkins, Jack Bucy, Allison Hoffmann, Karen Vogel, Robert Archer, Scot Calfee
10 years employee recognition fall2022 la 009.jpg

Brooke Bowles, Mary Shields, Joy Daggs, April Salinas,

Raymond Bracken, John Tiffany, Joel Harderson, Bryan Freemyer, Alex Cruz
