MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is recognizing 90 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university.
The cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,200 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.
45 YEARS
Michael Jackson, senior network administrator, Office of Information Technology
40 YEARS
Raymond Ashbaugh, dairy herdsperson, R.T. Wright Farm
35 YEARS
Nancy Zeliff, professor, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
30 YEARS
Merlin Miller, director of technology services, Office of Information Technology
Terri Carmichael, capital programs coordinator, Facility Services
25 YEARS
Brian Haile, associate professor and chair, Department of Mathematics and Statistics
Amee Wilmes, assistant director of financial assistance, Office of Financial Assistance
Michael Steiner, associate provost of undergraduate studies and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
Ricky Allen, assistant director of facility services, Facility Services
Rochelle Hiatt, professor of counseling, School of Health Science and Wellness
Rafiq Islam, professor of chemistry, Department of Natural Sciences
Carol McCulloch, accounts receivable clerk, Student Account Services and Cashiering
Lawrence Schieber, custodian, Facility Services
Deborah Toomey, associate professor of marketing, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
20 YEARS
Rebecca Dunnell, professor of music, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
Marsha Martin, general project assistant, Regional Professional Development Center
Tamera Grow, director of admissions operations, Office of Admissions.
LeAnne Carmichael, registered nurse, Wellness Services
Gregg Dieringer, professor of biology, Department of Natural Sciences
Brian Hesse, professor of political science, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
Amy Nally, assistant director of student involvement, Office of Student Involvement
Kurt Porterfield, custodian, Facility Services
David Richardson, associate professor of physics, Department of Natural Sciences
George Spire, plant operator, Facility Services
David Vlieger, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics and Statistics
15 YEARS
Lori Steiner, assistant vice president of university advancement and chief finance officer of the Northwest Foundation, Office of University Advancement
Rebecca Lobina, director of the Small Business Technology Development Center and director of continuing professional education, Northwest-Kansas City
Kathy Pankau, data specialist, Office of Admissions
Darren Perkins, chief engineer, KXCV-KRNW
Jack Bucy, building trades supervisor, Facility Services
Allison Hoffmann, assistant vice president of admissions and student success
Karen Vogel, admissions specialist, Office of Admissions
Robert Archer, groundskeeper, Facility Services
Scot Calfee, technology specialist, Office of Information Technology
Michael Adwell, mason, Facility Services
Michael Creason, assistant baseball coach, Department of Athletics
Jeffrey Nickerson, senior instructor of management, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
Chris Redden, recycling center supervisor, Facility Services
Robert Veasey, director of fitness and informal recreation, Campus Recreation
10 YEARS
Brooke Bowles, accounting clerk and scholarship coordinator, Office of Advancement
Mary Shields, resource teacher, Horace Mann Laboratory School
Joy Daggs, associate professor of communication, School of Communication and Mass Media
April Salinas, mail and printing services supervisor, Mail and Printing Services
Raymond Bracken, custodian, Facility Services
John Tiffany, fleet and large engine mechanic, Facility Services
Joel Harderson, technology specialist, Office of Information Technology
Bryan Freemyer, groundskeeper, Facility Services
Alex Cruz, associate director of institutional research, Office of Institutional Research
Daniel Biegelson, senior instructor of English, Department of Language, Literature and Writing
Barbara Bliley, custodian, Facility Services
Doc Bliley, plumber, Facility Services
Stancy Bond, senior instructor of English, Department of Language, Literature and Writing
Beth Bressler, data analyst, Office of Institutional Research
Steven Chappell, instructor and director of student publications, School of Communication and Mass Media
Kathryn Falke, associate director of academic success and retention, Academic Success and Retention
Amber Newham, business operations coordinator, Facility Services
Kirby Poppa, custodian, Facility Services
Connie Wallace, custodian, Facility Services
5 YEARS
Scott Kuhlemeyer, director of capital programs, Facility Services
Debra Brown, assistant professor of music and associate chair, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
Tamara Lynn, assistant professor of professional education, School of Education
Melissa Cook, assistant director of systems and operations, Office of Financial Assistance
Gina Smith, office manager, School of Health Science and Wellness
Alisa Meyer, admissions specialist, Office of Admissions
Adrianna Bennett, library circulation specialist, B.D. Owens Library
Jill Brown, director of corporate relations and major gift officer, Office of University Advancement
Jacob Wood, student affairs coordinator, Office of Student Affairs
Matt Bax, instructor, School of Agricultural Sciences
Thomas Dean, HVAC technician, Facility Services
Jarod Hilsabeck, groundskeeper, Facility Services
Tyler Steele, project manager, Facility Services
Shane Baumgart, director of landscape and director of the Missouri Arboretum, Facility Services
Johannah Baugher, associate professor of professional education, School of Education
Mike Cunningham, offensive line coach and academic support coach, Department of Athletics
Tina Frueh, director, Facility Services
Linda Hersh, custodian, Facility Services
Abdelmonaem Jornaz, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics and Statistics
Alex Kirt, associate professor of mass media, School of Communication and Mass Media
Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, Office of Diversity and Inclusion
Michael McVinua, academic success coach, Northwest-Kansas City
Chase O’Gwin, assistant professor of psychology, School of Health Science and Wellness
Julie Robertson, assistant director of Upward Bound Math and Science
Kiersten Schneider, associate athletic director for internal operations, Department of Athletics
Elizabeth Thieman, assistant athletic trainer, Department of Athletics
Joseph Tomasso, assistant professor of music, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
Matthew Tritten, underwriting sales associate, KXCV-KRNW
Kayla Troutwine, staff nurse, Wellness Services
Marilyn Miller, custodian, Facility Services
Keith Wiederholt, custodian, Facility Services