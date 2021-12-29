MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University on Dec. 14 recognized 90 employees who have attained milestone years of service at the university.
The cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,165 years. Those employees recognized and their years of service are listed below.
40 years
- Ronnie Adamson, supply clerk/material handler, Purchasing
35 years
- Mark Rosewell, head tennis coach, Department of Athletics
- Stephen Town, professor of music, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
- Cindy Wood, purchasing manager, Purchasing
25 years
- Judy Frueh, assistant director and women’s health nurse practitioner, Wellness Services
- Dale Grasty, technology specialist, Office of Information Technology
- Clarence Green, vice president of culture and policy chief, University Police Department
- Jared Groomer, carpenter, Facility Services
- Greg Haddock, associate provost of graduate and professional studies, Graduate Office
- Lisa Raasch, custodian, Facility Services
- Matt Symonds, professor of health and physical education, School of Health Science and Wellness
- James Walker, professor of marketing, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
- Angie Wolters, senior buyer, Purchasing
20 years
- Tim Carlyle, director of infrastructure services, Office of Information Technology
- Brenda Jones, senior instructor of marketing, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
- Joe Kreizinger, professor of theatre and associate chair, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
- Jacqueline Lamer, senior instructor of mass media, School of Communication and Mass Media
- Diana Linville, senior instructor of computer science and information systems, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
- Jacquelyn Loghry, assistant director and academic success coach, Student Support Services
- Stephen Ludwig, associate professor of accounting, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
- Lori Mardis, research librarian for instructional design and assistant professor, B.D. Owens Library
- David McClintock, electrician, Facility Services
- Paula McLain, senior human resources generalist, Office of Human Resources
- Matt Walker, director, School of Communication and Mass Media
15 years
- Himadri Chakraborty, professor of physics, Department of Natural Sciences
- Alice Foose, associate professor of recreation, School of Health Science and Wellness
- Alisha Francis, professor of psychology, School of Health Science and Wellness
- Sherry Gutzmer, custodian, Facility Services
- Andrew Hefner, custodian, Facility Services
- Jane Jackson, project assistant, Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC)
- Debra Korell, project assistant, Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC)
- Colleen Lainhart, office manager, Northwest-Kansas City
- Justin Long, custodian, Facility Services
- Mike Miller, assistant director, Office of Residential Life
- Deb Redmond, custodial supervisor, Facility Services
- Jenny Rytting, associate professor of English, Department of Language, Literature and Writing
- Sonny Scadden, project manager, facility services
- Crystal Ward, manager of web services, University Marketing and Communication
- Amy Washam, director, Northwest-Kansas City
- Rex Welch, HVAC technician, Facility Services
10 years
- Jill Baker, senior instructor of professional education, School of Education
- Meghaan Binkley-Hopper, operations support specialist, Northwest-Kansas City
- Chad Bostwick, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Department of Athletics
- Kelsey Bowlin, instructor of biology, Department of Natural Sciences
- Kimberly Casey, associate professor of political science, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Mary Collins, assistant vice president of finance, Office of the Controller
- Shantel Farnan, associate professor of professional education, School of Education
- Elyssa Ford, associate professor of history, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Dan Gordon, associate professor of professional education, School of Education
- Carma Kinman, alumni and constituent relations specialist, Office of Alumni Relations
- Mike McBride, associate director of accreditation and assessment, Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness
- Andy Peterson, director of athletics, Department of Athletics
- Matthew Schieber, senior instructor of computer science and information systems, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
- Roger Stone, custodian, Facility Services
- Brian Swafford, senior instructor of communication, School of Communication and Mass Media
- Karen Wigger, project assistant, Regional Professional Development Center
- Amy Woerth, head volleyball coach, Department of Athletics
5 years
- Erica Buck, early childhood teacher, Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families
- Luke Campbell, assistant professor of political science, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Jiwon Choi, staff accompanist, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
- Cari Cline, instructor of computer science and information systems, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
- Amanda Dempsey, senior admissions specialist, Office of Admissions
- Abdelaziz Fellah, associate professor of computer science and information systems, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
- Lisa Finney, primary care provider, Wellness Services
- Selena Foreman, office manager, Auxiliary Services
- Tolina Fufa, assistant professor of economics, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
- Courtney Gard, library circulation specialist, B.D. Owens Library
- Jessica Gracey, assistant professor of political science, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Mark Hendrix, university scheduling coordinator, Auxiliary Services
- Arceli Hernandez Gonzalez, assistant professor of management, Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business
- Jamie Hooyman, provost, Office of the Provost
- Damon Leiss, assistant professor of health and physical education, School of Health Science and Wellness
- Jodie Leiss, assistant professor of health and physical education, School of Health Science and Wellness
- Shannon Long, electrician, Facility Services
- Michael Miller, assistant professor of agricultural sciences, School of Agricultural Sciences
- Wesley Parker, plant operator, Facility Services
- Jerry Qin, associate professor of computer science and information systems, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
- Tasha Quimby, accounting manager, Office of the Controller
- Brooke Richards, international involvement specialist, Office of International Affairs
- Niki Richardson, financial literacy coordinator, Student Support Services
- Jerry Sharr, plumber, Facility Services
- Sarah Sipling, assistant professor of art, Department of Fine and Performing Arts
- Linda Smith, associate professor of professional education, School of Education
- Lindsay Stapley, assistant director, Student Account Services
- Kamala Tabor, instructor of political science, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences
- Janie Thacker, accounts receivable supervisor, Student Account Services
- Cindy Tu, associate professor of computer science and information systems, School of Computer Science and Information Systems
- Kendra Watson, project assistant, Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC)
- Ashley Weybrew, custodian, Facility Services
- Rachel Wistrom, coordinator of counseling, Upward Bound