MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents last week approved an increase to tuition and fees, along with a change to its tuition structure that will bring the cost of remote offerings in line with in-person classes.
At its March 18 meeting, the board approved rates for next year including tuition, fees, room and board that will see the average net price rise by about 4 percent — $460 for undergraduate Missouri residents and $480 for non-Missouri undergraduates. The next year, prices will increases further. The university opted to spread the increases across two years to help soften the blow for students.
In addition to regular increases tied to the consumer price index, much of the rate hike comes from the university’s shift to a single, blended tuition rate for both in-person and online courses. Previously, students in remote learning courses paid an additional fee to pay for the added expenses to the university, like the use of the learning management system Canvas, which is now used by all students. However, Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration, said at the meeting that more than 83 percent of the university’s undergraduate students, including those at the Kansas City campus, took at least one web-based or blended course this year.
Consequently, the previous fee charged to students taking online courses will now be charged to all students as a flat fee.
The increases, Carrick said, were necessary because of continued decreases in state appropriations and rising costs.
The rate increases passed by a vote of 5-1, with regent Jason Klindt the lone dissenter. Klindt said that he would not support a tuition increase because funding from the federal American Rescue Plan could potentially offset costs that tuition and fee increases were meant to address. Currently, he said, the university doesn’t know how much funding may reach them, or what restrictions will be attached.
He also pointed to funding from that $1.9 trillion package would go to the state government as well, and suggested that state lawmakers could allocate some of it to higher education as a result — though, higher education is frequently one of the first on the budgetary chopping block, with public four-year institutions seeing a drop of about 25 percent over the past decade in state funding according to a 2019 analysis by KCUR.
In addition to preferring to wait on clarity from the federal aid package, Klindt said the university should look at cuts first in a year like this one.
“I feel like this year would be a good year to step back and say, ‘is this the year we should be considering tuition increases?’” Klindt said. “Should we be thinking about it in May or June when we have much greater visibility into what the actual line items on the budget are going to be, and what the failure of increasing tuition would mean? What would the results be? What does that mean? And I think we need to start making value judgments about, are there areas that we can live without or that could be cut more?”
Carrick said that locking in the fees before the end of the school year allows prospective students time to make a decision with reliable information available to them from Northwest, as other schools do, including firm numbers on financial aid options. She also pointed out that any stimulus money would be a one-time addition.
Student emergency funds
The board also approved a distribution plan for funding allocated through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December.
Northwest received $2.4 million under the plan to distribute directly to students, placing an emphasis on those with exceptional need. The amount received by students will be determined through a three-tier system set up by the university.
The highest need tier will receive $1,000, which includes those receiving Pell Grants. The second tier, students who have filed a FAFSA and whose annual expected family contribution (EFC) is less than $30,000, will receive $450. In the third tier are students who have filed a FAFSA and whose annual EFC is greater than $30,000, as well students with no FAFSA filed. They will receive $200.
Online professional students and international students are not eligible to receive the grant funds.
The university estimates more than 4,400 students will receive grant funds, nearly 600 more than the number who received similar federal emergency funds through the university a year ago.
Other Northwest notes
- The board approved a $1.5 million renovation of the football locker room that will upgrade HVAC systems, showers and restroom facilities, lighting and lockers, along with other layout and functionality improvements. The project, which is being fully funded by the Northwest Foundation, is targeted for completion by July 30.
- The board approved the appointment of Kevin C. Hawkins Jr. as a university police officer.