MARYVILLE, Mo. — The accepted species of Aulacoseira is now No. 117 after a little detective work by Northwest Missouri State University faculty member Kurt Haberyan.
According to a university news release, Haberyan, a professor of biology, worked with Sally Horn, a professor of geography at the University of Tennessee, and their team of researchers to collect surface sediments from more than 90 Costa Rican lakes ranging from sea level to 3,570 meters in elevation. In a sample from mountaintop lakes, they discovered Aulacoseira umanai, a unique form of algae.
Their research of the species began in 1992 and reached a conclusion in July. The findings were published recently in the scientific journal Diatom Research.
“In some ways it’s a biologist’s dream,” Haberyan said. “Everybody wants to discover something new like this because the name of the species will persist long after I am gone. It’s sort of an immortality thing. It’s also kind of scary, because no matter what you find you’re not really an expert in that kind of species.”
Aulacoseira umanai differs from other Aulacoseira species because it has short separation spines and a thick ringleiste, which is an inner ledge within the collum of the cell. They make their cell walls of silica, a substance with an appearance similar to glass.
“This group is particularly attractive,” Haberyan said. “They are like little glass skeletons and sculptures. In Victorian times, people would collect these from all over and arrange hundreds of them on microscope slides, one at a time. They would make little patterns like kaleidoscopes and church windows.”
Even in remote places in Costa Rica, there is pollution and pressure on water resources. Haberyan said it is important to document the species living there before the environment changes too much.
“In the long term, the real goal here is to see how these lakes have changed over time,” Haberyan said. “Knowing what species are in the modern lakes, and why, will tell us a lot about what was in the lake in the past when we look at mud that is deposited on the bottom.”