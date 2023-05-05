Northwest NCMC

Clarence Green, Northwest Missouri State University interim president, left, and Lenny Klaver, president of North Central Missouri College, signed a series of agreements on April 26 that strengthens their institutional partnership and will facilitate the transfer of students.

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Representatives of Northwest Missouri State University and North Central Missouri College convened last week to announce an admissions partnership that will help students transferring to Northwest.

During the meeting at Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center, Northwest Interim President Clarence Green and North Central President Lenny Klaver signed a total of 14 agreements, which are designed to help qualified students complete a bachelor’s degree at Northwest after earning an associate degree at North Central, according to a news release from the university. The agreements will facilitate the transfer of students in the areas of agricultural sciences, natural sciences, business and health science and wellness.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags