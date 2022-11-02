MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University recently joined with Focus EduSolutions, to launch a program offering micro-credentials in two fields: insurance sales and food truck entrepreneurship.
According to a news release, these two micro-credentials were designed by industry experts for those looking to start a new profession or further their career in either the food truck industry or the insurance industry. Both programs will teach the basics and fundamentals of how to be successful in either career path.
The Insurance Sales Accelerator credential was created to address the skill gaps that exist in the insurance industry by providing a core, foundational understanding of sales, advanced sales conversion optimization strategies, productivity planning, and an overview of technologies expected to be utilized in today’s insurance market, a release noted. This credential is for anyone looking to start a rewarding career that serves people, who has their license or is studying for the test, or someone looking to enhance their sales and portfolio.
The Food Truck Entrepreneurship credential provides all the information to successfully start and run an operating truck.
“Focus EduSolutions completed extensive research to determine which niche markets would be a good fit for the footprint that Northwest serves,” said Rebecca Lobina, Northwest’s continuing professional education and Missouri Small Business Development Center director. “They were able to make the curriculums available in both English and Spanish, again, helping us to better serve the region and beyond. We’re excited to add these offerings to our existing portfolio of professional education programs.”
The first Insurance Sales Accelerator cohort will begin Nov. 8.
Focus EduSolutions is a Boston-based company that works with colleges, universities and industries to create micro-credentials to meet the needs of industries throughout the country. These micro-credentials are developed by Focus EduSolutions in partnership with subject matter experts directly from the industry and industry associations.