MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University recently joined with Focus EduSolutions, to launch a program offering micro-credentials in two fields: insurance sales and food truck entrepreneurship.

According to a news release, these two micro-credentials were designed by industry experts for those looking to start a new profession or further their career in either the food truck industry or the insurance industry. Both programs will teach the basics and fundamentals of how to be successful in either career path.

