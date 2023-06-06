Northwest Military Friendly School

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Viqtory, a media entity for military personnel transitioning into civilian life, has named Northwest Missouri State University a Military Friendly School for 2023-24 in recognition of the university’s commitment to embracing military service members, veterans and their family members and ensuring their success on campus, according to a news release from the university.

This marks the 12th consecutive year Northwest appears on the list, which honors colleges, universities and trade schools that deliver the best experience for military students.

