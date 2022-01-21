MARYVILLE, Mo. — Brian Swink, a mathematics and statistics instructor at Northwest Missouri State University, was recently elected president of the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM).
According to a press release, Swink served as MCTM’s president-elect for the past two years. He aided the organization in shifting its 2020 conference to a virtual event. He also oversaw the organization’s return to an in-person conference in 2021.
As president of MCTM, Swink will oversee executive board meetings and develop the organization’s calendar of events.
Swink received MCTM’s Outstanding Mathematics Educator Award for post-secondary educators in 2019, a news release stated.
In 2015, Swink became a Northwest faculty member. His academic interests include common core implementation, standards for mathematical practice and mathematical discourse as a means for social learning.
He obtained both a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in elementary mathematics from Northwest.
MCTM is an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, which is a nonprofit organization centered on supporting and enhancing mathematics teaching and learning at all levels of education.