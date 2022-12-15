MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University honored its winter graduates during three commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 9, celebrating a culminating chapter in their lives and a beginning of what the university anticipates they will accomplish in subsequent years.
“Every day is a great day to be a Bearcat, and I know our degree candidates will fondly remember this day in particular — the day in which we honor the completion of your degree, your perseverance and success at achieving something so few accomplish,” Clarence Green, the university’s interim president, said during his opening remarks.
He added, telling the graduates, “Not only have you completed your degree — you were in the thick of it during a global pandemic, unprecedented division in our country and the creation of TikTok.”
Green emphasized what it means to be a Bearcat at Northwest, highlighting the university’s tenets of learning, connecting, caring, practicing civility and showing pride.
“Bearcats go into the workforce and their communities with the mission of bettering the places that they work and live,” he said. “Bearcats also lean on each other and seek help when needed.”
During concluding remarks, Green encouraged the graduates to celebrate their past experiences at Northwest but be future-focused. He urged graduates to be solution-oriented, active citizens.
“This ceremony is called a ‘commencement’ because we celebrate not only a chapter in your life that culminates today but also what is beginning today and what you will accomplish in the years ahead,” he said.
The commencement ceremonies celebrated 1,496 students, ranging in age from 20 through 69, who completed degrees at Northwest during the summer and fall semesters. Northwest awarded 454 bachelor’s degrees, 891 master’s degrees and 151 education specialist degrees.
Business management was the most common bachelor’s degree among the graduates, and applied computer science was the most common master’s degree.
Geographically, the graduates represented 42 states with 69 percent of them hailing from locations throughout Missouri; another 16 percent were from the surrounding states of Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. The graduates also represented 12 countries other than the United States.