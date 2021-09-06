MARYVILLE, Mo. — Students at Northwest Missouri State University have a new place to study, gather, connect and even get their hair cut or styled with the opening of a remodeled Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Members of the university and greater Maryville communities gathered Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new space located within the Student Engagement Center on the Student Union’s second floor. It includes not just staff offices but study spaces, conference areas for organizational meetings and collaboration, and lounge areas.
The barbershop has its own room, outfitted with a barber chair, mirror and portable sink. Any Northwest student, employee or community member may sign up for an appointment to have their hair cut or styled by visiting the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Appointments for hair styling are available on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and haircuts are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. Haircuts are $15 and prices vary for styling.
The remodel was completed during the summer after the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with university leaders, gathered input from students to create an inviting space where cultural exchange and learning can occur.
“We wanted to make sure we started the process of creating a welcoming and stronger environment for not only our underrepresented students but also providing education and learning opportunities,” said Justin Mallett, the university’s assistant vice president for diversity and inclusion, said in a statement. “Through our guideposts of listen, align and act, we started the process of building this space.”
Mallett said the goal for the space was to provide a “home away from home” for underrepresented students at Northwest. By providing another place where students feel comfortable exchanging ideas and lived experiences, the university also hopes it will positively impact retention, persistence and completion rates among its underrepresented population.
“But this space is not just for underrepresented students, it’s for everybody,” Mallett said. “No matter what your identity is, we want to be able to provide learning opportunities for our students and for our employees.”