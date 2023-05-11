Northwest graduation

Northwest graduates toss their caps into the air at the conclusion of Saturday morning’s commencement ceremony at Bearcat Stadium. 

 LAUREN ADAMS/NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University honored a record number of graduating students during a commencement ceremony Saturday morning at Bearcat Stadium, celebrating a culminating chapter in the students’ lives and a beginning of what the University anticipates they will accomplish in subsequent years.

The ceremony recognized more than 1,683 students, ranging in age from 19 to 85, who completed degrees during the spring semester, which ended Friday, or plan to finish degrees this summer. The conferrals totaled 766 undergraduate degrees and 917 graduate degrees, consisting of 730 master’s degrees and 187 education specialist degrees.

