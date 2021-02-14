MARYVILLE, Mo. — Due to weather conditions and for the safety of its students and employees, Northwest Missouri State University has closed its campus in Maryville will today and Monday, Feb. 15. The Northwest-Kansas City campus in Gladstone also will be closed Monday.
According to a news release, all of the university's Monday classes will be online or remote. Northwest students should check their university email accounts and Canvas for communication about coursework and other assignments.
All Maryville campus buildings will be closed with the exception of residence halls and dining facilities in the J.W. Jones Student Union and The Station. Check Campus Dining social media at Twitter and Facebook for locations and hours.
Northwest urged its students and employees to monitor weather conditions to maintain safety.