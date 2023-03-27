MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents during its regular session on March 16 approved rates for the institution’s 2023-2024 academic year, including tuition and fees, room and board, and supplemental fees.
According to a news release from the university, in-state undergraduate students attending Northwest next fall will see an estimated average net tuition increase of 3.3 percent, or about $336.23, based on 30 credit hours. Out-of-state undergraduate students will see an estimated net increase of 4 percent, or about $441.28. Tuition rates for graduate-level programs vary based on program and delivery methods.
Northwest meal plans will decrease by 17.2 percent, or $736, after the university agreed to a dining contract with new vendor Sodexo.
In addition, room rates will increase an average of 10.5 percent, a range of between $586 and $706, depending on the residence hall.
Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration, noted that Northwest’s net price ranks below the state average of top competitors in Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas, and that the rate increases align with increases in the consumer price index.
The news release pointed out that according to a 2023 report from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Northwest is the most efficient among state universities for state appropriations per student full-time equivalent and receives the lowest state appropriations per degree and certificate granted.