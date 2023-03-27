Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents during its regular session on March 16 approved rates for the institution’s 2023-2024 academic year, including tuition and fees, room and board, and supplemental fees.

According to a news release from the university, in-state undergraduate students attending Northwest next fall will see an estimated average net tuition increase of 3.3 percent, or about $336.23, based on 30 credit hours. Out-of-state undergraduate students will see an estimated net increase of 4 percent, or about $441.28. Tuition rates for graduate-level programs vary based on program and delivery methods.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags