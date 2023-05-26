5-25 NW Hall Demolition-1.jpg
Demolition of Phillips Hall is shown underway on Tuesday, May 23, at Northwest Missouri State University. Demolition of North Complex is projected to start in mid-July.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University’s demolition of two former residence halls and an academic building is underway this summer as part of a multi-year plan to address aging facilities. 

The university began preparing North Complex and Phillips residence halls for their removal after the conclusion of the spring semester. The demolition of Phillips Hall began on Monday; the demolition of North Complex is expected to begin in mid-July.

