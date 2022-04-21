MARYVILLE, Mo. — As the academic year comes to an end, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County and Northwest Missouri State University are encouraging college students to “think green” before trashing belongings during the annual Big Green Move Out.
Beginning April 18, BBBS has had a trailer located in Parking Lot 20 behind Valk Center on the Northwest campus.
Collection bins will be available in Northwest residence halls, Dollar General, Sutherlands, Hy-Vee, Walmart and the BBBS office at 2112 S. Main St. At these locations students may donate items such as clothes, shoes, books, purses, wallets, games, movies, CDs, lamps, decorations, dishes, mini-fridges, microwaves and utensils.
Non-perishable food may be donated at residence hall collection bins or at the BBBS trailer. Food donations should be separated from other items and use the appropriate bins provided. Donations may also be made directly to the Bearcat Food Pantry or to local food banks, such as The Ministry Center.
For a complete list of accepted items, visit bit.ly/BigGreenMoveOut.
Northwest, BBBS and Bearcats Going Green — a student organization for those interested in recycling and sustainability initiatives — sponsor the event.