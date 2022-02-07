MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents during its regular session last week approved a proposal to seek a bond rating aimed at reducing debt on its housing system, the replacement of stairs at Bearcat Stadium and a policy supporting employees who are victims of domestic or sexual violence.
The Board authorized the university to request a rating for 2022 bonds from one or more nationally recognized rating agencies, offer those bonds for sale and then authorize a Final Terms Committee — consisting of Board of Regents Chair John Moore, university President John Jasinski and Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick — to approve the final terms of the bonds within parameters set forth by a bond resolution approved by the regents.
While the final terms are highly dependent on the market, Carrick said, the transaction could result in an annual estimated savings of about $2.7 million for Northwest’s auxiliary budget and more reasonable debt coverage.
The board also approved the replacement of stairs outside the west grandstand at Bearcat Stadium for a cost not to exceed $1.1 million and authorized the university to contract with Lehr Construction for the project.
The current steel stair structure, built as part of the 2002 stadium renovation, was taken out of service last year due to deterioration beyond repair.
Additionally, the regents approved a Victims Economic Safety and Security Act policy, which is effective immediately, in alignment with a state law passed by the Missouri legislature last year.
The policy provides unpaid leave and reasonable safety accommodations to an employee if they, or a family member or household member of the employee, are a victim of domestic violence or sexual violence.
In other news, the board ratified the appointments of 12 adjunct faculty members who will teach at the university through the spring semester and approved the hiring of University Police Officer Joseph Huddleston.