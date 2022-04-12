MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has announced the retirements of five faculty members who have dedicated a combined 149 years of service to the university.
According to a news release, faculty retiring from Northwest this spring are: Fred Lamer, assistant professor of mass media, 40 years of service; Jacquie Lamer, senior instructor of mass media, 21 years of service; Theo Ross, professor of theatre, 44 years of service; Vicki Seeger, associate professor of professional education, 8 years of service; Stephen Town, professor of music, 36 years of service
Northwest will honor its retirees during its annual Faculty Retirement Reception on Friday, April 29, in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom. Refreshments will be served, beginning at 3 p.m. and a formal presentation begins at 3:30 p.m.