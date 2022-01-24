Northwest logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 fall semester.

Degree recipients include Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Bachelor of Science in Education (B.S.Ed.), Bachelor of Technology (B.T.), Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Bachelor of Music Education (B.M.E.), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.), Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Sciences (B.S. CLS), Master of Arts (M.A.), Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Master of Science (M.S.), Master of Science in Education (M.S.Ed.) and Education Specialist (Ed. Spec.).

Due to space limitations, minors are not listed. Multiple majors are numbered accordingly.

IOWA

Bedford

Lori J. Ebrecht, B.S. Business Management

Trevor Lee Spencer, B.S.Ed. Mathematics Education

Isaac Weed, B.S. Agricultural Business

Clarinda

Noah J. Carlson, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Criminology

April Renae Nichols, B.S. Human Services

Brett Dean Robberts, Cum Laude, B.S. Agricultural Business

MISSOURI

Albany

Taylor Rae Bain, B.S. Agricultural Business

Barnard

Ashton Belle Henggeler, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. History

Tamra Kay Nally, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

Bethany

Rylan S. Faulkner, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

Avery Alexandria Myers, B.S. Marketing

Sean Elliott Thurm, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

Clarksdale

Seth Andrew Kurtz, B.S. Agricultural Science

Conception

Chiya Dawoudi, M.B.A. MBA: Human Resource Mgmt Emph

Conception Junction

Mikayla Christine Mattson, Summa Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Early Childhood Education

Renee Anne Turpin, Ed. Spec. Ed Specialist: Superintendent

Fairfax

Garrett James Joseph Ball, B.S.Ed. Physical Education

Dalton W. Jones, Magna Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Middle School

GrantCity

Olivia Claire AnnElise Davidson, Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Early Childhood Education

Ashley Renee Mullock, M.B.A. MBA: General

Guilford

Grant A. Meyer, B.S. Recreation: Rec & Park Mgt

Hopkins

Melissa S. Chesnut, B.S. Accounting

Peyton Coleman, B.S. Agricultural Science

Maryville

Ryan Emery Anderson, B.S. Theatre: Performance

Rijan Basnet, M.S. Information Systems

Tilena R. Conover, Cum Laude, B.A. Music

Coby Ray Cross, B.S. Communication: Interpersonal

Kala Jo Dixon, M.B.A. MBA: General

Gretchen Eileen Euler, Cum Laude, B.S. 1. Human Services, Psychology

Jasmyn Maree French, B.S. Criminology

Joseph Cordell Frueh, M.S.Ed. Teaching: Sec Agriculture

Venkateswara Rao Gadde, M.S. Applied Computer Science

Taylor Renae Giesken, Magna Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Art Education

Tori Noelle Hamilton, M.B.A. MBA: General

Hunter E. Hart, B.S. Geology: Environmental

Anastasia Marie Hoefling, B.S. Biology: Biomedical Sciences

Riley Jo Houts, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Applied Health: Exercise Sci

Tyson Timothy Jackson, B.M.E. Instru Music Educ/Non Piano

Chaim Michael Jenkins, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

Lacey Olivia Lancaster, B.S. Biology: General Biology

Graycen Gentry Martin, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Human Services

William David Masland, B.M.E. Instru Music Educ/Non Piano

Kayla N. Meade, Cum Laude, B.S. Communication: Public Relations

Debrielle Ann Patee-Merrill, B.S. Accounting

Riley Terry Peters, B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies

Nikole Joelle Portz, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Animal Science

Muskan Shrestha, B.S. Data Sci/Informatics: Molc Bio

Kyle Layne Singley, B.S.Ed. Physical Education

Zachary R. Staples, Cum Laude, B.S. Applied Health: Exercise Sci

Dillon James Stiens, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

Bihani Tamang, M.S. Information Systems

Treva Roberta Tharnish, B.S.Ed. Mathematics Education

Sheevam Thapa, M.S. Information Systems

Kunal Vohra, M.S. Applied Computer Science

Soumya Chidambar Rao Waddankeri, M.S. Information Systems

Sarah E. Walker, Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. English Education

Luke Ryan Waters, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Accounting: Public

Mary Elizabeth Weipert, B.S. Emergency & Disaster Mgmt

Dexun Zhao, M.B.A. MBA: General

McFall

Peyton Christopher Jones, Cum Laude, B.S. Agronomy: Crop Science

Oregon

Brooke Nicole Anderson, B.S.N. Nursing

Parnell

Jill Danielle Spire, M.B.A. MBA: General

Jacob Rowdy West, B.S. Agricultural Business

Ravenwood

Aylish Diane Freemyer, Summa Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Early Childhood Education

RockPort

Kaleigh Diane Farmer, M.S.Ed. C&I: Teaching Technology

Clinton Jase Hughes, B.S. Finance: Financial Management

Rosendale

Mason Dillinger Arnold, B.S. Writing

Savannah

Molleigh Jean Arn-Haenni, Ed. Spec. Ed Specialist: Ed Leader K-12

Amanda Rochelle Heimbaugh, Ed. Spec. Ed Specialist: Ed Leader K-12

Miranda Dawn Hurst, M.B.A. MBA: Management Emphasis

Kyli Marie Petty, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12

Sheridan

Skylar Victoria Rauch, B.S. Communication: Public Relations

Skidmore

Alexa Olivia Francis, M.B.A. MBA: General

Stanberry

Kelsi Ann McQuinn, Summa Cum Laude, B.S. Accounting: Public

Union Star

Samuel A. Gall, B.S.Mass Media: Sports Media

John Douglas Stickley, M.B.A. MBA: Human Resource Mgmt Emph

To see the complete list visit: bit.ly/NW2021Grads.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags