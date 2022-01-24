MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 fall semester.
Degree recipients include Bachelor of Science (B.S.), Bachelor of Science in Education (B.S.Ed.), Bachelor of Technology (B.T.), Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.), Bachelor of Music Education (B.M.E.), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.), Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Sciences (B.S. CLS), Master of Arts (M.A.), Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Master of Science (M.S.), Master of Science in Education (M.S.Ed.) and Education Specialist (Ed. Spec.).
Due to space limitations, minors are not listed. Multiple majors are numbered accordingly.
IOWA
Bedford
Lori J. Ebrecht, B.S. Business Management
Trevor Lee Spencer, B.S.Ed. Mathematics Education
Isaac Weed, B.S. Agricultural Business
Clarinda
Noah J. Carlson, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Criminology
April Renae Nichols, B.S. Human Services
Brett Dean Robberts, Cum Laude, B.S. Agricultural Business
MISSOURI
Albany
Taylor Rae Bain, B.S. Agricultural Business
Barnard
Ashton Belle Henggeler, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. History
Tamra Kay Nally, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12
Bethany
Rylan S. Faulkner, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12
Avery Alexandria Myers, B.S. Marketing
Sean Elliott Thurm, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12
Clarksdale
Seth Andrew Kurtz, B.S. Agricultural Science
Conception
Chiya Dawoudi, M.B.A. MBA: Human Resource Mgmt Emph
Conception Junction
Mikayla Christine Mattson, Summa Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Early Childhood Education
Renee Anne Turpin, Ed. Spec. Ed Specialist: Superintendent
Fairfax
Garrett James Joseph Ball, B.S.Ed. Physical Education
Dalton W. Jones, Magna Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Middle School
GrantCity
Olivia Claire AnnElise Davidson, Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Early Childhood Education
Ashley Renee Mullock, M.B.A. MBA: General
Guilford
Grant A. Meyer, B.S. Recreation: Rec & Park Mgt
Hopkins
Melissa S. Chesnut, B.S. Accounting
Peyton Coleman, B.S. Agricultural Science
Maryville
Ryan Emery Anderson, B.S. Theatre: Performance
Rijan Basnet, M.S. Information Systems
Tilena R. Conover, Cum Laude, B.A. Music
Coby Ray Cross, B.S. Communication: Interpersonal
Kala Jo Dixon, M.B.A. MBA: General
Gretchen Eileen Euler, Cum Laude, B.S. 1. Human Services, Psychology
Jasmyn Maree French, B.S. Criminology
Joseph Cordell Frueh, M.S.Ed. Teaching: Sec Agriculture
Venkateswara Rao Gadde, M.S. Applied Computer Science
Taylor Renae Giesken, Magna Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Art Education
Tori Noelle Hamilton, M.B.A. MBA: General
Hunter E. Hart, B.S. Geology: Environmental
Anastasia Marie Hoefling, B.S. Biology: Biomedical Sciences
Riley Jo Houts, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Applied Health: Exercise Sci
Tyson Timothy Jackson, B.M.E. Instru Music Educ/Non Piano
Chaim Michael Jenkins, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12
Lacey Olivia Lancaster, B.S. Biology: General Biology
Graycen Gentry Martin, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Human Services
William David Masland, B.M.E. Instru Music Educ/Non Piano
Kayla N. Meade, Cum Laude, B.S. Communication: Public Relations
Debrielle Ann Patee-Merrill, B.S. Accounting
Riley Terry Peters, B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies
Nikole Joelle Portz, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Animal Science
Muskan Shrestha, B.S. Data Sci/Informatics: Molc Bio
Kyle Layne Singley, B.S.Ed. Physical Education
Zachary R. Staples, Cum Laude, B.S. Applied Health: Exercise Sci
Dillon James Stiens, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12
Bihani Tamang, M.S. Information Systems
Treva Roberta Tharnish, B.S.Ed. Mathematics Education
Sheevam Thapa, M.S. Information Systems
Kunal Vohra, M.S. Applied Computer Science
Soumya Chidambar Rao Waddankeri, M.S. Information Systems
Sarah E. Walker, Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. English Education
Luke Ryan Waters, Magna Cum Laude, B.S. Accounting: Public
Mary Elizabeth Weipert, B.S. Emergency & Disaster Mgmt
Dexun Zhao, M.B.A. MBA: General
McFall
Peyton Christopher Jones, Cum Laude, B.S. Agronomy: Crop Science
Oregon
Brooke Nicole Anderson, B.S.N. Nursing
Parnell
Jill Danielle Spire, M.B.A. MBA: General
Jacob Rowdy West, B.S. Agricultural Business
Ravenwood
Aylish Diane Freemyer, Summa Cum Laude, B.S.Ed. Early Childhood Education
RockPort
Kaleigh Diane Farmer, M.S.Ed. C&I: Teaching Technology
Clinton Jase Hughes, B.S. Finance: Financial Management
Rosendale
Mason Dillinger Arnold, B.S. Writing
Savannah
Molleigh Jean Arn-Haenni, Ed. Spec. Ed Specialist: Ed Leader K-12
Amanda Rochelle Heimbaugh, Ed. Spec. Ed Specialist: Ed Leader K-12
Miranda Dawn Hurst, M.B.A. MBA: Management Emphasis
Kyli Marie Petty, M.S.Ed. Ed Leadership: K-12
Sheridan
Skylar Victoria Rauch, B.S. Communication: Public Relations
Skidmore
Alexa Olivia Francis, M.B.A. MBA: General
Stanberry
Kelsi Ann McQuinn, Summa Cum Laude, B.S. Accounting: Public
Union Star
Samuel A. Gall, B.S.Mass Media: Sports Media
John Douglas Stickley, M.B.A. MBA: Human Resource Mgmt Emph
To see the complete list visit: bit.ly/NW2021Grads.