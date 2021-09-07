MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University has announced it is awarding an additional $60,000 in scholarships and other prizes to students — with incentives for student organizations, too — who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in hopes of encouraging more students to seek the vaccine and help the university community maintain a more traditional campus environment.
Fully vaccinated students have two additional chances to win prizes through drawings on Monday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Oct. 1, the university announced in a press release last week. The drawings will select 80 students to receive prizes that include $2,500 scholarship, parking passes, $100 Bearcat Bookstore gift cards and $50 in Campus Dining dollars. The final drawing will award one student a $10,000 scholarship.
“We’ve already given away more than $13,000 in prizes, but we also know our vaccination rates are still not high enough to provide the level of personal and community protected needed to fight the COVID-19 delta variant and whatever comes next,” said Chris Dawe, Northwest’s assistant vice president of student affairs for health and well-being, in a statement. “We’re in a race to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the variant impacts students’ health and ability to continue their learning experience uninterrupted at Northwest.
“We need to protect the kind of college experience we all want, and we’d love to beat this thing down so we can remove the masks and show each other our smiles again.”
The enhanced vaccination incentive program also includes something for student organizations at Northwest. As part of the final drawing on Oct. 1, the university will award $2,000 to a Greek organization with the highest percentage of members providing a copy of their vaccine records to the Wellness Center.
Additionally, Northwest will award $1,500 to a large non-Greek student organization and $500 to a small non-Greek organization.