RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway winterguard placed sixth at the Mid Continent Color Guard Association Competition held Thursday, March 18.
Due to the pandemic, the competition was held virtually and pitted the only 1A school in the competition against eight 4A and 5A schools in the state in its circuit, according to an email from Northeast Nodaway band director Amanda Sutton. Working on its routine since December, the guard’s program was called “Conquer Love,” and featured a performance to “Elastic Heart,” by Sia.