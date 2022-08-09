Sobotka

Marcy Sobotka, a first-grade teacher at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School, is surprised with a $200 check presented by WGU Missouri Strategic Partnerships Manager Greg Gilliam. Sobotka will use the grant money to purchase four African dwarf frogs and their necessary supplies for her classroom.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY WGU MISSOURI

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Marcy Sobotka, a first-grade teacher at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School in the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District, has received a $200 grant through Western Governors University - Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

Sobotka learned she was selected for the grant in May when WGU Missouri Strategic Partnerships Manager Greg Gilliam surprised her with a check presentation at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School.

