RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Marcy Sobotka, a first-grade teacher at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School in the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District, has received a $200 grant through Western Governors University - Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
Sobotka learned she was selected for the grant in May when WGU Missouri Strategic Partnerships Manager Greg Gilliam surprised her with a check presentation at Northeast Nodaway Elementary School.
The grant will be used to purchase four African dwarf frogs and their necessary supplies, including food, a tank and related accessories such as a hood, lights, a pump, decorations and plants.
The frogs will provide Sobotka’s students with emotional support and real-life learning opportunities.
A news release stated Sobotka strives to equip her first-grade students with various coping skills and provide them with opportunities to help support their emotional needs. She believes one way to help her students regulate their emotions is by having African dwarf frogs in the classroom as pets. The frogs live in water and create a stimulating, yet calming, view as they swim and glide about. Students who need to calm their emotions can direct their attention to the frogs and self-regulate.
She will use the frogs to teach her students multiple topics, including life cycles, ecosystems and the responsibilities of caring for animals, a news release mentioned.
“We received nominations for some amazing classroom projects, and we are happy to bring so many to life through this year’s ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative,” said Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of WGU Missouri. “When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing innovative techniques to engage and challenge students, teachers are often limited by costs. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to give back to teachers, who go above and beyond to educate our students, by providing them with funding they can use to further enhance learning both in and out of the classroom.”
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU Missouri does to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
According to a news release, WGU Missouri issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 17 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
Sobotka’s classroom project is one of 50 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding.