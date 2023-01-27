RAVENWOOD, Mo. — During the Northeast Nodaway Board of Education meeting on Jan. 19, the board took the following actions:
- Approved the evaluations from the Special Education Services and the Special Services: Migrant, ESL, Homeless program.
- Approved the consent agenda including financial reports, attendance reports, Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan and MOEOP user agreement.
- Superintendent Brenda Dougan shared a revised plan for the district’s three bus bids, which indicated that at least one of the spare buses included in bidders’ proposals must not be older than five years.
- Introduced new business with the MUSIC umbrella insurance renewal, a policy with a limit of $8,000,000 for a $957.00 premium, that was unanimously approved by the board.
- Made and approved a motion to pass a resolution that opposes open enrollment.
- Assistant Principal Vance Proffitt told the board he and Coach Green met with Worth County recently regarding the formation of a baseball team and expects 8-10 boys to join. Proffitt also said spring sports practices for baseball and track will start Feb. 27.
- Principal Heidi Beatty reported plans for upcoming professional development days including de-escalation strategies and standardized testing specifications. The practice test for the ACT is Feb. 28 with the official test day for NEN on March 7.
- Dougan’s monthly report highlighted the staff’s completion of new required seizure training, a bid to install a water softener for $21,000 and the need to test a portion of their drinking outlets for lead as required by new legislation.