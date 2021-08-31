RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway R-V school board agreed last week to allow a limited number of visitors, like parents, into the building this year for special events, and to also limit the number of college student observers allowed at the school.
Principal Jason McDowell brought the two issues to the board at its regular Aug. 19 meeting, asking for guidance on how to handle visitors such as parents bringing treats to a birthday party in the elementary school, and how to handle requests for college students studying education to observe inside classrooms.
The district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan does not explicitly address what visitors are allowed in the building, but does not require visitors — or anyone else — to wear a face covering.
“In my opinion, if it can allow me to bring treats for a birthday party to my kid’s classroom, I’ll wear a mask,” said board member Leslie Wilmes. “I’ll social distance.”
Ultimately, the board opted for the latter, and suggested that any activities, like a party, that involve a visitor be held in the cafeteria or outside so that the visitor could stay socially distanced from the students.
College student observers, similarly, will be allowed, but on a limited basis and will be required to stay at a distance from children. McDowell said that a higher number of college students than usual may be interested in coming to Northeast Nodaway this year because some other school districts in the county are not allowing them this year. He said that in a usual school year, around 100 college students may come through to observe classrooms.
Other mitigation measures in place include assigned seating and physical distancing in classrooms when possible. Students will eat lunch in half-shifts in the cafeteria as well.
“We are working really hard between 7:30 and 3:06; I feel like our number one priority is to keep your child safe,” said Assistant Principal Heidi Beatty.
Ballfield update
Superintendent Brenda Dougan said that crews will stripe the track and handicap parking spaces by the weekend, and backstop padding should arrive within the next 2-3 weeks.
However, incorrect foul poles arrived, so the poles had to be sent back. The correct replacements will take a while to arrive, so the fence will be erected in the meantime without the foul poles.
Other notes
- The board approved a new tax levy rate of $5.6856 per $100 assessed valuation. That’s down from about $5.70 last year because the total assessed valuation of property in the district went up — the first time in two years, Dougan said.
- The board approved the prepayment of $100,000 on 2015 GO bonds, which will save about $7,500 in interest on the bonds.
- Beatty briefed the board on a new curriculum alignment plan that will better explain course offerings and align their priorities with state curriculum standards over the next three years. “It’s gonna take some work on my part and it’s gonna take some work on the teachers’ part, but together I think that this will be a more sound thing for you to be aware of, and then if someone were to leave, you have a sound curriculum that is being taught to students across the board,” she told the school board. “So, I’m pretty excited about it.”
- The next school board meeting has been moved to Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. — an hour later than usual — to try to avoid overlap with a scheduled softball game.