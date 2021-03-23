RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Students at Northeast Nodaway R-V curled up with a good book last week as part of a Missouri Read-In Day celebration.
The Missouri holiday was first marked in 2011 to bring increased awareness of the importance and benefits of reading, both at school and at home.
At Northeast Nodaway, elementary Principal Jason McDowell stopped by each classroom over the course of the week to read some of his favorite books to each class.
And on Friday, each elementary student was presented with a hardcover book to read at school and take home to share with their families, made possible through a purchase by the Northeast Nodaway Parent/Teacher Organization. Students from preschool through 12th grade took some extra time on Friday to celebrate reading, along with some snacks provided by the Northeast Nodaway Community Teachers Association.