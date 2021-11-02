RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway Board of Education approved renewing its health insurance at its meeting Monday.
Board members agreed with Diane Wiederholt with Monica Patton Insurance that it would be best for all involved if the district stayed with current plans offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield for about a 2.9 percent increase in cost to the district.
The Northeast Nodaway school district pays 100 percent of the base plan for district employees, which totals around $20,746 per month according to Wiederholt.
She said with changes to health care and increasing costs, the school’s plans are considered grandfathered and therefore the benefits received by members are considerably better than what is on the market today.
“These are plans that no one can get anymore,” Wiederholt said. “They are very good plans. … They’re excellent benefits … if we can keep the renewals from going too high.”
Though she noted that as the system shifts, attaining prior authorizations for procedures is becoming more difficult.
Other options she brought before the board included a co-pay plan that was quite a bit different and would involve more costs for district employees up front, and a health savings account plan that would have “lower premiums, but not better benefits,” she said.
Policy revisions
The board also approved revisions to its student attendance policy on Monday. The current policy allowed for 20 unexcused absences during any given year.
Now according to the new policy students will be allowed eight unexcused absences in the elementary and eight in the junior high and high school, four in each semester.
Superintendent Brenda Dougan told board members that it is important students are in school and the district’s goal is to have 95 percent of students in school 95 percent of the time to receive all the points available in the Annual Performance Report.
Dougan also said some reorganization of the disciplinary policy was done to align the policy available online to what is actually used in the building. Assistant Principal Heidi Beatty told the board they “just kind of cleaned it up.”
Other news
- Board members approved the only bid it received for snow removal from Phil McIntyre for $175 per event.
- The board discussed some of the issues still requiring attention at the ball field. Dougan noted that there are several outstanding issues. She gave an example of the padding around the scorer’s table is so high that the scorer’s won’t be able to see the field. Some fencing and other items still need to be completed. The district has withheld payment to the contractor for two months, Dougan said and would likely continue to do so until the project is finished. She plans to schedule an evening walkthrough at the ball field for board members.