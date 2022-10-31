The following are notes from the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education meeting held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
- Approved the location and itinerary for the Senior Trip to Branson, Missouri.
- Superintendent Brenda Dougan reported the district will be putting out an RFP for transportation services as the current bus contract ends this school year.
- Provided an update on the CSIP report and will have it ready for board approval at the November meeting.
- Approved Dec. 6-27 as the filing dates for the Board of Education’s April 4, 2023, election.
- Approved assessment plans and professional development evaluations.