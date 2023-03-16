HOPKINS, Mo. — As spring is arriving, the North Nodaway school district is beginning to see some updates in its buildings both in Hopkins and Pickering.

The district has several new construction projects in the works including a new addition at the elementary school in Pickering and a new front entrance at the junior high/high school in Hopkins.

The new addition at the North Nodaway Elementary School is moving along quickly.
The North Nodaway new bus barn is shown amid its construction on Feb. 28. A new long jump concrete running path is shown in the foreground.
Some doors throughout the North Nodaway junior high/high school building have been used so thoroughly that they've been used on numerous sides. The district has received a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Trust to replace nearly all doors inside the building.
North Nodaway senior Sarah Chesnut and freshman Lacy Riley work in the Peve Gymnasium. The two are excited about the new air conditioning of the gym.
North Nodaway’s Innovation Lab offers students numerous ways to use technology in education.
