HOPKINS, Mo. — In a reorganizational meeting prior to the board’s regular meeting on Monday, the North Nodaway Board of Education met for the first time following the April 5 election, which passed Proposition Progress for Kids and elected Krista Barcus and Kane Oberhauser as board members.
Reelected board member Oberhauser and newly elected Barcus were sworn in, stating they promised to support the U.S. and Missouri constitutions and that they will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of school director in the North Nodaway School District to the best of their abilities.
Later in the reorganizational meeting, the board elected Samantha Brown as president, Vicki Riley as vice president, Cari Cline as the board’s delegate to the Missouri School Boards’ Association and Tiffany Whipple as board secretary/treasurer.
Handbook updates
The board approved the second readings of the following 2022-2023 school year handbooks: kids care, preschool, employee, parent-student and middle/high school.
The second reading of the preschool handbook included an increase in the monthly preschool tuition from $200 to $250, with a reduced price of $180 for students who receive free and reduced lunch. Students accepted into the preschool will increase from 20 to 25.
Other news
- The board approved an asphalt sealing bid to repair the parking lot at the middle/high school from Asphalt Renovations in St. Joseph for $7,690.
- The board approved a memorandum of understanding with SkyOp LLC of Candandaigua, New York, for year two of the drone program.
- High school math teacher Michael Trautz noted the students coming into his classes are now grade-level ready, whereas his previous students were a grade level behind.
- All 25 members of the 2022 class were approved for graduation.
- The board approved the new MEUHP insurance plans and agreement for the district’s staff.
- The district will not make up missed days during the 2021-2022 school year, per the board’s approval to amend the district’s 2021-2022 school year calendar.
- Substitute teacher pay was raised from $77 per day to $85 per day.
- The board approved the following new and updated MSBA policies: EBBC (Lactation Support), GCBDA (Professional Staff Short Term Leave), GDBDA (Support Staff Leave), JGA (Corporal Punishment) and JGGA (Seclusion and Restraint). The board updated policies GCBDA and GDBDA to say staff can accumulate up to 90 sick days, receiving $20 per day.
- The professional development calendar for the 2022-2023 school year was approved by the board.