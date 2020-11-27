HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved a working board meeting at its meeting Monday night.
Board president Samantha Brown suggested a 2 to 3 hour meeting with dinner would work for brainstorming district needs.
Set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the meeting likely will focus on upcoming facilities committee projects, finances and priorities. Superintendent Chris Turpin asked the board for some direction regarding topics.
The board agreed it would be nice to hear from Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace about the possibility of additional wind turbines within the school district.
Turpin also suggested scheduling time with Troy Clawson, superintendent at South Shelby school district, who handled 13 different construction projects during his time at various school districts in the state. For financial information Turpin also noted the newly formed facilities committee might hear from Bruce Johnson with LJ Hart.
Other business
- The board approved the April 6, 2021 board election dates. The first day to file to run for a board seat is Tuesday, Dec. 15. The last for candidate filing is Tuesday, Jan. 19. The two board positions up for election have a three-year term and are currently held by Cari Cline and Vicki Riley.
- High School Principal Roger Johnson told board members that enough students have professed interest in a dance team that the school is going to move ahead with it. Turpin said a sponsor has been found, but that since she is not included on the recently approved extra-duty pay sheet, “She is willing to do it voluntarily.”
- Turpin told board members that the fall co-op meeting went well and that there was an “overall positive feeling about the football season and co-op.” North Nodaway will pay $3,314.12 to West Nodaway for its portion of fall expenses. He said West Nodaway provides a lot more of the coaching staff and that is what the funds will help pay. On Tuesday, a school text alert noted the district plans to look into a full co-op with West Nodaway due to “low numbers.”
- Some reimbursements for preschool will be given due to quarantines, Turpin said. Based on free and/or reduced lunch status, families could receive back half of their tuition for the two week period a student is out.
Personnel
Board members approved an updated substitute list with four additional substitutes.
- Kristi Stricker
- Shelley Combs
- Rylie Johnson
- Elizabeth Turpin