HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education discussed the start of the school year and improvements during its Sept. 15 meeting.
Junior High and High School Principal Roger Johnson said two “teacher teams” would be created: one from each school he oversees. The teams will focus on editing and updating curriculum guides in a common format, so they are easier to read. This is intended to make transitions easier for new employees.
Johnson also noted success with the innovation lab, reporting that there are about 10 students in innovation classes. Everything has been acquired for the lab, and students have begun using the new equipment, including the drones.
“I do think the kids are really having fun and are excited about (the innovation lab),” Superintendent Chris Turpin said.
School days have been restructured. At the end of the day, sixth through ninth graders now have “Mustang Time” to help with homework completion. This time is also used for intervening with students who struggle with certain topics.
School-distributed planners also are new to the 2021-2022 school year. They are being used at the junior high level to help students organize their days. The board predicted these planners would help students become more organized and navigate the new no-backpack rule.
Students are no longer allowed to carry their backpacks around school; backpacks must be left in their lockers. Instead, students are encouraged to carry binders, folders and pencil pouches. This is in place for safety concerns. Johnson recalled a teacher tripping over a backpack and hitting her head on a desk. He said the mandate also prevents students from sneaking their phones and food into class.
Johnson also discussed the school’s plans for homecoming, which is Oct 1. The homecoming community parade will end at the football field, where there will be a pep rally. Following the parade, there will be a free-will donation meal. Johnson said the school would like to continue last year’s level of community involvement in the parade. The school would like for the grand marshal to be someone from the class of 1971, which celebrated its 50th year reunion this year. Johnson added that he hoped for this to be an annual occurrence.
Projects
Turpin said work on the bus lot would be completed over the Sept. 18-19 weekend, after River Valley Ag laid grass seed and Jerime Bix, board member, mulched it.
Several buses saw improvements. Turpin said all tires were replaced on a bus, following a blowout on the way to practice in Barnard. Tires will be replaced on two others buses, and a new brake cable will be installed on one. A different bus’s stopping arm would not retract. Computer boards had to be replaced to fix this issue.
The board approved a request for proposal document for a construction manager. Turpin listed potential projects, including an addition to the elementary school, an addition to the high school, construction of a metal bus barn and interior renovations to district facilities. He said a construction manager would be able to evaluate the cost of these projects and determine which ones the district will have the funds to complete.
Other news
- Staff will be listed as essential workers per board approval. This allows educators without COVID-19 symptoms to continue teaching in-person while wearing a mask, after coming in contact with someone with the virus. “I think that it would be good for us to approve our teachers as essential workers, which basically, in my opinion, allows us to have our most trained people working with our kids as much as we possibly can, given the COVID virus,” Turpin said.
- The board approved the ACES Agreement and the North Nodaway Physical Restraint, Isolation and Seclusion Model Handbook.
- Bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year were approved by the board. Junior high and high school students now dismiss earlier than elementary students to reduce extra trips from Hopkins to Pickering.
- The board approved the senior class trip request. Seniors plan to travel to Branson in May.
- In executive session, the board approved Shelby Marriott’s resignation as an elementary paraprofessional. The board approved the hiring of Jadyn Lauritsen as a new elementary paraprofessional for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Turpin said the board would amend the 2021-2022 budget at its next meeting, Oct. 20.