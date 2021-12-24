HOPKINS, Mo. — After unsuccessful negotiations with Smith Contracting, the construction manager chosen at the North Nodaway Board of Education’s November meeting, the board rejected the company’s project proposal at its meeting last week on Dec. 13.
Superintendent Chris Turpin wished to negotiate beyond Smith Contracting’s original proposed amount, and the business did not want to do so. Thus, Turpin and the business could not agree on a rate.
“When I went to negotiate with them, (Smith Contracting) basically said, ‘No, I will need to go and do a separate contract with an architect,’” Turpin said. “And I was like, ‘That’s not what you told us.’”
After an unsuccessful negotiation, Turpin began to ask others for recommendations moving forward.
“So my recommendation, after speaking with our school attorneys and others who have done building projects, is to go a different direction, so I would like for us to go with an RFQ process,” Turpin said, adding that the district’s Policy FEB allows for this change.
According to the North Nodaway Board Policy Manual, Policy FEB states that, if the board is “unable to negotiate a contract acceptable to the district with the firm selected, the board may negotiate a contract with another firm from the list or may direct the superintendent or designee to seek additional statements of qualifications from other firms and then submit a new list of qualified firms.”
Turpin then outlined the contents of an RFQ, which states the purpose of the RFQ, information about the district, the district’s objective, supplemental information, the response deadline, award criteria, the scope of work, the format for proposals, terms and reservations, the selection process and contract negotiations.
“The RFQ basically says we’re going to send out at least four RFQs to architects. We will then have (the board) rank them in one to three, the top three,” Turpin said, adding that the board would then designate someone to negotiate the contract on its behalf.
The RFQ also mentions that the district wishes to establish a relationship with an architectural firm to assist it with “the development of a facilities master plan, future capital improvements and bond referendum educational material … (and) with all aspects of the educational programming, planning, design and construction administration, of the resulting capital improvement projects.”
“I felt like we could, with the architectural process, definitely get a lot more people probably (to submit proposals),” Turpin said. “And my experience has been, with the project that I have been a part of, we’re looking at probably around a little lower than that fee that Smith (Contracting) quoted us to begin with.”
After this discussion, the board rejected the proposal from Smith Contracting as a construction manager for their 2022 bond project and approved the RFQ process for architectural and engineering services.
“Some of the companies that I talked to stated that they felt like they could still get us the prices we need for the bond language, which has to be written, and it will be approved at the January board meeting,” Turpin said. “And then, it will go in the newspaper, and the ballot. It will have to go to the secretary at the county clerk’s office for approval with all the other ballot language Jan. 24.”
The district will send RFQs to four architects, who must turn in their responses by Jan. 3. The board will discuss submitted RFQs at its Jan. 5 meeting. At the meeting, architects will be scored based on Policy FEB and then ranked from one to three.
If negotiations are unable to be made with the board’s top choice, the RFQ allows for negotiations with its next choice. Turpin said negotiations will involve the discussion of fees, including design, engineering and project oversight.
Test scores
Principals Ashley Marriott and Roger Johnson presented North Nodaway’s most recent Missouri Assessment Program test scores in comparison with past results, as well as with the Missouri average MAP scores. In each grade level, the district’s percentage of students who scored in the top two categories, proficient and advanced, was relatively similar to the state average of students who scored in these categories. The one exception was last year’s eighth grade class, which had a lower percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced than the state average. Johnson said part of this is that the size of the class is smaller than average, which allows results to be skewed.
Marriott and Johnson noted there were multiple ways to evaluate scores. Johnson said he believes the best way is to compare a student’s composite score over the years, rather than comparing the categories a student places in. This is because criteria for each category gets stricter as a child ages. Even if a student improves his or her score, the student may score in a lower category because his or her amount of growth is not consistent with the category’s growth.
Marriott and Johnson said their focus is on moving students up one category from where they currently are, such as from below basic to basic or from proficient to advanced.
In addition to discussing MAP test scores, Johnson presented the district’s ACT results.
Once the ACT no longer became a requirement, fewer North Nodaway students took it.
“We felt like we saw those numbers going down, that’s one of the reasons we started pushing (for students to take the test) last year,” Johnson said.
To combat this decline, the district pays for one ACT test for each student.
Johnson noted he hopes to provide a day next school year for students to take the ACT or the Accuplacer, another standardized that can take the place of the ACT. This day would ensure that students have the opportunity to take advantage of the free ACT provided by the district.
Johnson mentioned some students choose to take the Accuplacer instead of the ACT because, at times, the score received on the Accuplacer is more indicative of the child’s knowledge.
“What we’re finding is, some of our kids do better on the Accuplacer,” Johnson said.
COVID guidelines
School districts are now in charge of creating COVID-19 guidelines for close contacts exposed in school, whereas before, the health department held this responsibility.
Turpin says the district’s course of action in regard to creating coronavirus guidelines should be “don’t be reckless.” To pursue this goal, a survey was sent to North Nodaway parents, so they could voice their opinions. The district received 109 responses from the poll.
Seventeen respondents said they would hold the school accountable if their child was negatively affected by the district’s COVID policies.
“We would like to put together a plan that allows parents to have choices, based on this data,” Turpin said.
Potential guidelines include 1) allowing close contacts who do not have symptoms to attend school while wearing a mask and social distancing, 2) implementing test-to-stay, 3) recommending students become vaccinated against COVID-19 and 4) requiring students to quarantine at home.
The board will discuss a written proposal of potential guidelines at its Jan. 5 meeting.