School Buildings - North Nodaway construction 2023
North Nodaway High School/Junior High. 

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — North Nodaway approved spending nearly $50,000 in grant funds to install a new security system and security film.

Through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the district received $50,000 in grant funds as part of the School Safety Grant awards.

