MARYVILLE, Mo. — North Nodaway approved spending nearly $50,000 in grant funds to install a new security system and security film.
Through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the district received $50,000 in grant funds as part of the School Safety Grant awards.
In total, the state provided $20 million in funding to support physical safety improvements like door locks, monitoring systems, bleeding control kits and automatic external defibrillators in local education agencies across the state.
Only one other school district in Nodaway County received funds — South Nodaway received a grant of $27,245.
According to meeting minutes, the district accepted a bid of $25,763.29 from Superior Fire and Security, of St. Joseph, to install a security system on entrance doors which includes doorbells.
Board members also approved a bid of $24,236.16 from Yellow Frog Graphics, of St. Joseph, to install security film on windows and doors at both buildings.
Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum during a previous meeting that the film makes glass hard to penetrate with physical weapons such as bats or bullets, while also holding shattered pieces in place.
According to district online documents, 557.18 square feet of the film will be placed around the middle school/high school, including the new addition, and 1,044.15 square feet at the elementary school in Pickering, which also includes its new addition.
- According to Turpin’s report, the district’s insurance company is in the process of approving a bid from Herner Construction to fix hail damage. The bid for structural repairs came in at $278,170, for structural damage excluding the storage shed and possibly a portion of the high school roof. The vehicle side of the insurance process is also moving forward. Estimated hail damage to vehicles totaled $61,924.34. On the school vehicle side $24,166 is the estimated loss. The district food van and band trailer are estimated as total losses. With regard to buses, the estimated damage totals $37,758.16.
- Board members approved a bid of $6,800 from Marriott’s Masonry, of Union Star, for the removal of four exhaust fans, installing studs, insulation and metal sheeting to the gymnasium.
- The board approved final reading for middle school/high school and elementary school handbooks for 2023-2024.
- According to Elementary Principal Ashley Marriott’s report, the elementary student council finished the school year with a visit to the New Nodaway Humane Society and presented a check for $403.62 from the fundraisers completed throughout the year.
- The last day of school was Tuesday, May 23.
- Kinser Corbett, K-12 PE teacher
- Summer Beaty, high school math teacher
- Emily Limback, business/FACS teacher
- Ashley Marriott, elementary principal
- Leah Koger, first grade teacher
Recommended for employment
- Heather Townsend, elementary principal for two years through the 2024-25 school year at a salary of $67,549 and a special education coordinator salary of $2,451
- Nathan Schoonover, business teacher and FBLA sponsor, 2023-24
- Jess Greiman, K-12 PE teacher, MS basketball assistant, MS head track coach, 2023-24
- Cameron Jones, assistant track coach, 2023-24
- Danielle Sutton, assistant co-volleyball coach, 2023-24
- Cindy Martin, senior class sponsor, 2023-24
- Emily Bix, junior class sponsor, 2023-24
- Roger Johnson, MH/HS principal salary to $75,572 for the 2023-24 school year