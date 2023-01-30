HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway R-VI recently announced its Second Quarter Honor Rolls.
Second Quarter Honor Roll
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway R-VI recently announced its Second Quarter Honor Rolls.
Second Quarter Honor Roll
Gold 3.9-4.0
Seventh Grade: Laney Turner; Eighth Grade: Lily Blaine, Ridge Hager, Mya Hansen, Tequilla Miller, Halle Young; Freshmen: Addalea Barcus, Lacy Riley, Casey Wray, Jackie Wray; Juniors: Aydan Blackford, Saryn Brown, Lauren Herndon, Andrea Jenkins, Angeline Parker, Morgan Pope; Seniors: Kelsey Barcus, Darron Bix, Jacquelyn Cline, Jeremiah Dobbins, Ellaina Renfro, Riley Volner, Andrew Wray
Second Quarter Honor Roll
Silver 3.5-3.89
Sixth Grade: Eliza Clements, Conner Pearson, Zoey Phillips, Marek Stevens, Thomas Stringer; Seventh Grade: Weston Alexander, Tacooa Moer, Savannah Rucker, Pyper Smith; Eighth Grade: Wyatt Emery, Nevaeh Rowland, Abriana Staughn; Freshmen: Sadee Clapp, Blaine Clements, Emily Keho, Landon Parman, Gannon Volner, Trevin Wylie; Sophomores: Owen Martin, Katelyn Parman, Olivia Renfro, Amy Richards, Lakota Rucker; Juniors: Preston Hansen, Lucardia Hendricks, Sydney Whipple; Seniors: Sarah Chesnut, Damian Dailey, Kade Emery, Braya McGinness, Andrew Phillips, Danielle Riedel, Ryver Wolf, Sarah Wray.
Second Quarter Honor Roll
Bronze 3.2-3.49
Sixth Grade: Luke Clements, Jeneyaeh Howard, Jackson Keho, Hayden Marriott; Seventh Grade: Trynzlee Ebrecht, Draven Rader, Lena Richards, Ava Stump; Eighth Grade: Keith Riedel; Freshmen: Kaeden Nave, Draven Rowland, Roger Wolf; Sophomores: Ethan Tyler, Alanis Wray; Juniors: Ethan Fry, Tayden Halvin, Madison Leach, Brice Trimble; Seniors: Samantha Morrow.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.