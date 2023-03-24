HOPKINS, Mo. — During its regular meeting last week, the North Nodaway Board of Education approved a bid for new bleachers from Heartland Seating, of Shawnee, Kansas.
Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum that it was the only company to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting. According to meeting minutes, the winning bid was $95,667, thanks in part to $3,000 deducted from the cost because the district plans to remove and dispose of the old bleachers.
According to his report, the bid includes C brackets to keep the bleachers from sagging if someone sits on them while closed and a back row board to fill the gap between the bleacher seat and the wall. The district will run electricity to the location so they will be motorized.
The company plans to have them installed by Aug. 4. Turpin said the purchase will be made with Fund 4 monies from next year’s budget, which holds about $200,000.
“Remember these new bleachers allow us to be ADA compliant and will be safer for our spectators as there will be designated aisles, handrails and lock into position,” Turpin said in his report.
Turpin led the board in a discussion about health insurance plans and companies. The district currently utilizes the Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan, a nonprofit formed by participating school districts across the state, and contributes $517 per qualifying employee. This covers the premium cost for the HSA plan offered.
He explained that MEUHP added coinsurance amounts to the plans. Turpin put together a committee to look at switching to a different insurance provider. He said it appears the district might be able to offer a plan with a lower deductible for an increase of only $6.
Turpin asked the board to consider increasing the district contribution to $550 per year, which would let employees put extra into the HSA. He said this would cost the district about $14,000 per year.
The committee is set to make a recommendation at next month’s meeting.
- Board members approved the third and final reading of the 2023-2024 district calendar.
- The board discussed and approved the first reading of the junior high/high school student handbook. Some of the changes involve changing the weighted grading scale for high school to 1.1 times the value. For weighted courses, an A is currently worth 4.333 repeating points on a 4-point scale. This change would raise it to 4.4 with all other weighted grades adjusted accordingly. The board is also considering if the valedictorian and salutatorian should be based on weighted grades, possible MAP/EOC incentives, and changing the middle school and high school Mustang Pride Purchases ratio to one point for $35. The new handbooks will also include an updated academic policy featuring the words “preparing productive citizens who are college and career ready.”
- Board members also approved the first reading of the elementary and staff handbooks, the Kids Care Handbook and the Parent-Student Handbook. The preschool handbook will be updated to change the drop-off location for children. Breakfast and lunch prices will be updated when they are approved for the year. The employee handbook was updated to streamline inclement weather protocols, add parking information and dismissal and bus duty information. The Parent-Student Handbook has updates to its Alternative Method of Instruction, setting the district’s complete remote learning to begin after the second snow day of the year. It had previously been after the fourth day.
- North Nodaway is scheduled to play its first home baseball game on Friday, March 24 against North Harrison. Cody Jenkins and staff have been working to get the field ready. A portable pitching mound has been delivered and is planned to be used that night. Water will be turned on that day as well.
- The board approved moving its April board meeting to swear in new members after the election. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.