North Nodaway School Building 2023
North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin looks at the construction site in front of the high school in Hopkins in late February.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

HOPKINS, Mo. — During its regular meeting last week, the North Nodaway Board of Education approved a bid for new bleachers from Heartland Seating, of Shawnee, Kansas.

Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum that it was the only company to attend a mandatory pre-bid meeting. According to meeting minutes, the winning bid was $95,667, thanks in part to $3,000 deducted from the cost because the district plans to remove and dispose of the old bleachers.

