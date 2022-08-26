North Nodaway School (copy)
The North Nodaway High/Junior High School is shown. The board of education recently approved the district 2022-2023 tax levy, set at $4.6505 per $100 assessed valuation.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved a tax levy at last week’s regular meeting, sticking to what the district promised voters who approved a bond issue earlier this year.

According to meeting minutes, after a public hearing, the board opened regular session and approved the 2022-2023 tax levy at $4.6505 per $100 assessed valuation, the same as last year. Of that amount, $3.5305 will be put into the incidental fund, $0.59 into the district’s debt service fund and $0.5300 into capital projects fund.

