HOPKINS, Mo. — The North Nodaway Board of Education approved a tax levy at last week’s regular meeting, sticking to what the district promised voters who approved a bond issue earlier this year.
According to meeting minutes, after a public hearing, the board opened regular session and approved the 2022-2023 tax levy at $4.6505 per $100 assessed valuation, the same as last year. Of that amount, $3.5305 will be put into the incidental fund, $0.59 into the district’s debt service fund and $0.5300 into capital projects fund.
According to online district documents, the school saw a 4.43 percent increase in assessed valuation; its current year valuation $32,352,455. However, much of that came from new construction and personal property, so the net difference was actually a decrease of -0.2772 percent.
Superintendent Chris Turpin told The Forum by phone Wednesday morning that the ceiling for the district’s tax levy is $4.0851, add the debt service in, and that comes to $4.6751.
“We took like a .02 rollback on the operating levy, so it doesn’t go above what we promised the people,” he said.
Since the district has been managing well enough under the previous tax levy of $4.6505, the board decided to stick with it. Turpin noted that the district has been helped by funds received from the nearby wind farm project.
Turpin said he spent a lot of the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in elementary classrooms giving high-fives and holding an assembly at the high school to answer questions.
“Things seem to be pretty quiet,” he said about the first day.
He said that North Nodaway is hosting the first two home football games this year against Mound City and Rock Port and they’re excited about it.
Turpin’s report also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed most of its guidelines for schools related to COVID-19. He plans to present an updated plan at the September board meeting.
In facilities news, the asphalt and ceiling projects have been completed. All of the new monitors and touch screen panels have been installed. A large tree that fell behind the old school house in Pickering needs removal.
With regard to the district’s new construction project, work is scheduled to start sometime in October and be totally finished by the end of summer next year. This would allow the district to start next year with full use of the new facilities.
“We’re excited about that,” Turpin said.
All buses have been inspected and are ready for the school year.
Administration is working on a grant for interior locks and doors for classrooms.
- Board members approved a local compliance plan for special education.
- The board approved a seclusion and restraint policy in the 2022-2023 handbook.
- Board members approved a National School Lunch Equipment Grant expenditure.
- Turpin was approved as Homeless Coordinator, ELL Coordinator and district FMLA Compliance Officer.
- Ashley Marriott, elementary principal, will serve as 504 Coordinator and Special Education/Seclusion Restraining contact.
- Roger Johnson, junior high/high school principal, will serve as district Title IX Coordinator.
- Board members approved hiring MacKenzie Finney as dance coach and Shai Barber as an elementary paraprofessional for the 2022-2023 school year.